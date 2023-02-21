Bring plastic, not cash, to The Diamond starting this season for Richmond Flying Squirrels games.

Todd Parnell, the Double-A organization’s chief executive officer, said Tuesday that the team will accept credit cards only for parking as well as ticket, concession and team store purchases.

“It’s a trend in a lot of venues all across the country. We are definitely going to be cashless in the new ballpark, so we wanted to go cashless this year at The Diamond and have the next couple of years to get our fan base used to it,” said Parnell, who referred to a new stadium projected to open in 2025.

“A lot of our friends who have done it in the baseball industry really rave about how much faster it moves the lines. Their fan bases actually enjoyed it. We’re looking forward to doing it. It’s just the norm now.”

Parnell said that he understood that, with any “major change” such as this one, there will be “growing pains.” But he believes that this is the time to move forward in this area.

Though the main emphasis is to enhance the fan experience with quicker lines, Parnell said another benefit will be not touching bills or coins and potentially passing on viruses.

“Every winter, we pound our brains against the wall about how we can make the fan experience better, whether it comes to faster service, better service, different service, different items,” said Parnell. “And going cashless was one of the decisions we made.”

The Flying Squirrels intend for their in-stands, mobile sales force professionals who offer food and drink throughout The Diamond’s seating areas to carry technology that will allow them to accept credit cards rather than cash.

“There will be a contingency as far as if people show up and don’t have a credit card and have cash, or on the days (school children attend in large groups),” said Parnell.

The Flying Squirrels host their annual Nutzy’s Block Party on Saturday, March 4, from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. in the Blue Lot at The Diamond. That is the first opportunity for fans to purchase individual-game tickets for the coming season. The free event includes food, games and other activities.

The Flying Squirrels, who will release their promotional calendar Thursday, open at home this season, on April 7, vs. Reading.

The Diamond, which opened in 1985, is expected to be replaced by a new ballpark in 2025 near the site of The Diamond on North Arthur Ashe Boulevard.

Though ground has not yet been broken, Parnell said, “there’s work that goes on with that project on an hourly basis, pretty much, seven days a week. Hopefully we’ll have things we can say publicly soon, but we appreciate the work that the city and developer are doing on it.

“This is definitely the time, and this is when it’s happening, and everybody’s working beyond diligently to make it happen as expeditiously as possible.”

