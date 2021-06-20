Flying Squirrels handed first shutout of season in loss to Patriots

The Richmond Flying Squirrels were shut out for the first time this season as Glenn Otto pitched the Somerset Patriots to a 4-0 victory in the series finale Sunday at TD Bank Ballpark in Bridgewater, N.J.

Otto (4-0) pitched six innings, striking out five and allowing three hits.

The Patriots (27-14) ended the Flying Squirrels’ streak of scoring at least one run in 50 games dating to August 25, 2019. Richmond (22-20) went 1 for 6 with runners in scoring position and left eight on base.

Somerset scored twice in the sixth inning to take a 2-0 lead on Oswald Peraza’s RBI single off Michael Plassmeyer (2-3) and an error.

The Patriots padded their lead to 4-0 in the seventh on Luke Voit’s two-run single off Joey Marciano. Voit, last season’s AL home run champion with the Yankees, went 7 for 16 with four runs, two home runs and six RBIs in his rehab assignment against the Squirrels this week.

In his second start of the season, Plassmeyer went five innings, allowing four hits, two runs and one walk with four strikeouts.

On Saturday night, David Villar hit a two-run homer and Jacob Heyward added a solo shot to spark the Squirrels to a 14-5 win over Somerset, snapping a five-game losing streak.