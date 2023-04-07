Jaeden Boyd looked forward to ballpark food. Jason Falls looked forward to the first pitch.

Boyd found what he sought. Falls needed to wait for another day.

At The Diamond Friday night, the Richmond Flying Squirrels unsuccessfully fought Mother Nature in trying to play their season-opening game against Reading. Afternoon rain carried into 5 p.m., when fans who were scheduled to be part of a sold-out crowd began entering the ballpark for the 6:35 p.m. game.

At 7:34 p.m., the postponement was announced, with a double-header scheduled for 4:05 p.m. Saturday.

At the front gate several minutes before 5 p.m. stood Falls, lined up in order to be among the first folks of the season in the stadium. It’s a habit he started in 2018.

“Gotta be,” he said. “If you’re a diehard Flying Squirrels’ fan, you’ve gotta be.”

Falls said he had been in The Diamond’s parking lot, in a warm and dry car, since 1 p.m.

“The field’s pretty good on drainage,” Falls said just after he gained access to The Diamond. “If the rain would hold off, we should be OK.”

Boyd pitches and plays outfield for George Wythe High’s baseball team. About a half-dozen Bulldogs were at the game, as were some players from John Marshall High’s team.

Boyd, who attended a couple of Flying Squirrels’ games in previous seasons, likes the between-innings entertainment, and marvels at the abilities of the Double-A players.

“They’re so smooth,” he said. “They’ve been doing it so long it’s like they could do it in their sleep.”

The Diamond goes “cashless”

The Diamond’s new “cashless” policy began Friday night, with the goal of reducing wait times in concessions lines that can be major issues during well-attended games.

Cash-carrying fans were accommodated at designated areas. The Diamond now has “reverse ATMs” that allow fans to exchange cash for debit currency that can be used anywhere in the stadium, and anywhere else Visa cards are accepted.

Guest of honor

The evening featured actor Robert Wuhl, who plays pitching coach Larry Hockett in the 1988 movie “Bull Durham,” a comical reflection of minor league baseball at the time. Two of the iconic film’s most popular scenes – and a memorable one-word description of non-hustling ballplayers - involve Wuhl as the agreeable, amusing Hockett.

The Durham Bulls manager, Joe Riggins, looks for a way to motivate his Class A team after an 8-16 start and seeks counsel from veteran catcher Crash Davis (Kevin Costner). While shaving, Davis calmly advises his manager, “Scare 'em. They’re kids. Scare 'em.”

Riggins takes Davis’ advice. He calls for a team meeting in the shower area. The manager throws a bunch of bats onto the shower floor to get his players’ attention, and tells them:

“You lollygag the ball around the infield! You lollygag your way down to first! You lollygag in and out of the dugout! Dou you know what that makes you? Larry?”

Says Larry: “Lollygaggers!”

Also in the movie, prized pitching prospect Nuke LaLoosh is struggling with his control, causing a mound visit from Davis and Bulls infielders. Wuhl’s pitching coach character joins the meeting and asks the reason for the extended chat.

Davis explains that LaLoosh is scared “because his eyelids are jammed” and his father’s in the stands, a live rooster is needed to take the curse off the first baseman’s glove, and nobody’s sure what to give a teammate for a wedding gift.

Wuhl, in matter-of-fact tone, delivers this suggestion that was not in the original script: “Well, uh, candlesticks always make a nice gift and maybe you could find out where she’s registered and maybe a place setting or a silverware pattern. OK, let’s get two!”

On deck

The Flying Squirrels meet the Reading Fightin Phils at The Diamond Saturday at 4:05 p.m., in a double-header, and Sunday at 1:35 p.m. Richmond has Monday off, as is the case throughout the season, and then hits the road for a week in Harrisburg, Pa.