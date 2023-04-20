The Richmond Flying Squirrels were not always the Richmond Flying Squirrels. The Double-A franchise formally relocated to Virginia's capital on Sept. 23, 2009. It was named about three weeks later.

Between those milestones, five finalists for the nickname were chosen by franchise management following a name-the-team contest. Approximately 6,000 submissions were received. The finalists: Flying Squirrels, Hush Puppies, Flatheads, Rhinos and Rock Hoppers.

Two of those – Flatheads and Rock Hoppers – relate to the James River. A Flathead is a kind of catfish, and the unnamed franchise defined Rock Hoppers as “people or animals on river rocks.”

Among other river-connected options was Rapids, and that was a popular possibility. But the franchise did not see Rapids growing effective merchandising tentacles or into multiple mascots. Those considerations were the highest priorities in the naming/branding process.

All of this is to say linking with the James River was top of mind when the team decided on a name, though nothing associated with the waterway that runs through Richmond ultimately captured the prize. Flying Squirrels turned out to be a very successful selection on various fronts. But Saturday, the franchise pays homage to those past nickname might-have-beens and, more broadly, the James River.

Saturday is Earth Day 2023, and during the 6:05 p.m. game against Erie at The Diamond, the Flying Squirrels will wear special jerseys that salute the James River.

“We were thinking of fun ways we could do something 'Richmondy,'” said the Flying Squirrels’ director of entertainment, Caroline Phipps, a St. Gertrude and VCU alum.

While getting caught in that “Richmondy” current, the franchise sought to make a community impact. It partnered with the James River Association for the Saturday night game that will celebrate Earth Day and its missions of environmental protection and education.

Flying Squirrels players will wear special River City jerseys that are being auctioned off to benefit the James River Association. The various-shades-of-blue uniform tops depict a bridge spanning the river. They were designed by Hunter Glotz, a Richmonder and James Madison University graduate who works in graphic design and creative services with the Flying Squirrels. Phipps also was involved.

About 50 jerseys are being auctioned, with bidding closing Saturday night. Those worn by Flying Squirrels during the game will be signed by players. The minimum bid is $150, and the Flying Squirrels’ goal is $5,000 for the jersey auction project https://e.givesmart.com/events/wx6/.

The Flying Squirrels will also have information at Fan Services at The Diamond throughout this homestand, which ends Sunday.

According to Erin Hillert of the James River Association, funds raised through the jersey auction will go toward the organization’s “work to protect the James and connect people to it, including our core focuses of watershed restoration, educating students through river-based experiences, community conservation efforts, and advocacy for clean water funding and initiatives.”

Next season, the Flying Squirrels plan to add a James River hat.

Wednesday’s game: The Flying Squirrels banged out 16 hits in an 11-2 win over Erie (Detroit Tigers). Ismael Munguia, Tyler Fitzgerald and Andy Thomas each had three hits. Four Richmond pitchers limited Erie to five hits, and the Flying Squirrels scored four in the third inning and four more in the fifth.

