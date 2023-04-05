This was 1999, 14 years after The Diamond opened.

There were leaks that caused water to drip into the front office and press box, cracked and swelled concrete in the first row of the stands on the third-base side and elsewhere, a small elevator that worked most of the time, uncomfortable metal benches sold as box seats, and upper-deck steps that may be too steep and narrow for some senior citizens or anybody carrying a child.

There was no place for groups to gather and the parking lot was, essentially, at the end of the property opposite the main entrance. There were more upper-deck seats than those in the lower deck, clubhouses were cramped, and too few concessions stands and rest rooms for large crowds.

Bruce Baldwin’s list went on and on.

"Is this place functional? You bet it is. Is it going to fall down tomorrow? Absolutely not. Will it be functional five years from now? Sure,” Baldwin, the general manager of the Triple-A Richmond Braves, told the Times-Dispatch in 1999. “But serious consideration needs to be given to upgrading. We need to move into the future."

As the Double-A Richmond Flying Squirrels start their 2023 season Friday night at The Diamond, the hottest topic for those interested in survival of professional baseball in Virginia’s capital continues to be the stadium issue. Behind the scenes, there is movement toward a new ballpark, Todd Parnell, the Flying Squirrels CEO, said Tuesday.

“This is a complex deal, right?” he said. “Every day there are conversations that happen, there are meetings that happen, there are Zooms that happen. So there’s a lot of work that’s going on, and we’re appreciative for all that work.

“We are still very hopeful for 2025, in April of 2025. A lot has to be done, but we’re grateful for the work that’s being done by the city, by the developer."

There is no construction underway on a new ballpark that is projected to be the foundational piece of the city’s $2.4 billion Diamond District project. In September, City Council unanimously approved the plan of a developer, RVA Diamond Partners, to create the Diamond District, about a 70-acre parcel with mixed-use features on North Arthur Ashe Boulevard.

Phase I involves a stadium – the cost is expected to be about $80 million - to replace The Diamond. VCU baseball would share the facility.

Because of numerous failed plans to replace The Diamond during the last two decades, there is understandable skepticism about the maturation of that concept.

Lou DiBella, the Flying Squirrels president and managing general partner, identified 2025 as the Major League Baseball imposed deadline for Richmond to have a new ballpark, or the city would enter a perilous position in regard to keeping an MLB affiliate in town.

It’s still conceivable that a new stadium could open in April of 2025, with a construction period of 18 months to two years, which is typical barring unforeseen delays.

“MLB has been very supportive of us. We’ve got a lot of people on our side,” said Parnell. “The Richmond fan base has proven that they are really passionate about the Squirrels ... not just for games, but all year round. That’s been noticed. Nationwide, that’s been noticed.”

According to the city, "Richmond needs to have a new baseball stadium by opening day in 2025 … In 2020, Major League Baseball issued new Minor League Baseball (MiLB) stadium standards and set a requirement for all MiLB teams to comply with the standards by the 2025 season ... a new ballpark must be built to keep minor league baseball in Richmond beyond the 2024 season."

Unclear is whether $3.5 million in modifications made to The Diamond during the offseason would buy time for Richmond beyond the 2025 deadline if a new ballpark weren’t completed by that year.

At this stage of its existence, The Diamond is "functionally obsolete," according to an AECOM Sports Economics report issued in December of 2021. Despite the facility’s limitations, the Flying Squirrels have annually ranked first or second among Eastern League franchises in average home attendance since they arrived for the 2010 season.

Last year, they led Double-A in total (406,560) and average (6,160) attendance. That average attendance ranked No. 15 among all minor league franchises.

“We have worked really hard to put ourselves in a position where this market is respected by people all across the country, including MLB,” said Parnell.

The city and the Flying Squirrels addressed some of The Diamond’s flaws since 2010. MLB, which took over operational control of the minor leagues in 2020, mandated $3.5 million in improvements, financed by the city, during the offseason so Richmond’s stadium would comply with minor league standards. The upgrades included expanded clubhouses and the addition of a second batting cage.

“It’s going to be nice to welcome a visiting manager and not have to apologize for the visiting clubhouse for the first time in my 13 years here,” said Parnell. “Look, people want to talk a lot about MLB making the minor league teams do different things, and of course it hurts from a financial perspective … in our case, the city, and we’re grateful for them for putting that money forward.

“But MLB is just trying to get everybody on a level playing field as far as player safety and player comfort. It’s a long time coming, honestly. The painful thing for us and for the city is we’re planning on not being (at The Diamond) very long."