Shelby Luiggi settled into his seat behind home plate at The Diamond Tuesday night wearing his gray New York Yankees’ road jersey. He’s a Yankees’ supporter, and Luiggi has plenty of company at The Diamond during most games.

Though the Richmond Flying Squirrels are affiliated with the San Francisco Giants, there is often more Yankees’ gear worn by fans than any other MLB team at Richmond’s baseball stadium. That has been the case for many years.

Part of the attraction is the Yankees are globally a long-running successful brand. Part is that Richmond and the Yankees were linked, as Triple-A franchise and parent club, 1956-64. Some Richmonders remember, or experienced, the Richmond Virginians featuring up-and-coming Yankees, or have relatives or other connections who did.

Yankees’ hats have been particularly common at The Diamond when the Triple-A Richmond Braves (1966-2008) and Double-A Flying Squirrels (2010-present) played Yankees’ affiliates: Triple-A Columbus in the International League, and then Double-A Trenton and Somerset in the Eastern League.

“I was upset when the Braves left and excited when the Squirrels came,” said Luiggi. “I’ll watch anybody play.”

He won’t be watching a Yankees affiliate this season at The Diamond. The absence of any games on North Arthur Ashe Boulevard between Richmond and Somerset is one of the quirks of the Flying Squirrels’ 2023 schedule. It’s been generations since a Yankees’ farm team hasn’t visited Richmond, or was based here.

MLB broke new ground when it released its 2023 schedule late last summer. All 30 teams will meet one another for the first time in the sport's modern history, an arrangement made possible because of a reduction in division games.

Heading in the opposite direction about a week later was the Eastern League and the release of its 2023 schedule.

The Flying Squirrels were fed a steady diet of the same opponents, to a much greater extent than previous years. Richmond's schedule carries a stronger accent on division competition that reduces travel time and contains some costs.

Of the Flying Squirrels' 69 home games, 60 are against the same five teams: Erie (Detroit Tigers), Altoona (Pittsburgh Pirates), Akron (Cleveland Guardians), Harrisburg (Washington Nationals), and Bowie (Baltimore Orioles). Those five teams and Richmond comprise the Southwest Division of the EL, with six other teams in the EL Northeast Division.

“It doesn’t matter. We could play the same team every game,” Dennis Pelfrey, in his second season as Richmond’s manager, said of the lack of variety woven into his team’s 2023 schedule. “We’re not worried about the other team at all. We’re worried about what we’re trying to accomplish.”

The Flying Squirrels are unassociated with the list of opponents at The Diamond. The EL schedule is made by MLB, which took over operational control of the minor leagues in 2021.

Last season, 10 of 11 EL opponents visit Richmond, with all involved in six-game series. This season, only seven visit Richmond, and one of those teams - Reading (Philadelphia Phillies) - started the season at The Diamond with a three-game set and does not return.

The four EL teams that will not visit The Diamond this season are Somerset (New York Yankees), New Hampshire (Toronto Blue Jays), Hartford (Colorado Rockies) and Binghamton (New York Mets). Richmond will not meet Somerset or New Hampshire on the road, either.

Meanwhile, the Flying Squirrels play Bowie and Erie 24 times each (12 home and 12 on the road) and Harrisburg 21 times.

Luiggi would like to see a Yankees’ affiliate play at The Diamond. But before being a Yankees' fan, he is a baseball fan.

“I like all teams,” said Luiggi. “Well, I don’t like the Red Sox, that’s it.”

Richmond Flying Squirrels 2023 season in photos