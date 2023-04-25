Richmond wants another year from Major League Baseball to get a ballpark built. MLB wants to see more evidence that Richmond is building a stadium, according to a letter obtained by The Richmond Times-Dispatch.

The city and the Double-A Richmond Flying Squirrels said they faced a 2025 deadline to open a stadium to replace The Diamond, or the city would risk losing the franchise.

The city acknowledged Monday night that it will not meet that deadline.

The city reached an agreement with the developer for the Diamond District selected seven months ago, and with that Monday night announcement came news of a delay to the ballpark construction process.

“Opening day of the stadium is now projected to be for the beginning of the 2026 season,” per a city release.

The power to relocate and regulate minor league franchises rests solely with MLB, as of 2021. MLB mandated ballpark standards to be met by 2025. The Times-Dispatch obtained a letter from MLB to the Flying Squirrels that was sent in mid-February. In it, MLB makes note of the facility deferral it granted The Diamond for 2023 because the city invested $3.5 in upgrades during the offseason.

However, the letter reads "While we recognize that an additional deferral will be needed with respect to the Club's obligation to be in compliance with the 2024 Facility Standards Threshold, we are unable to provide that deferral at this time as the Club has yet to provide (MLB) with (i) evidence of sufficient funding commitments to fund the construction of a new ballpark and (ii) finalized plans and a timeline for the construction of the new ballpark."

There still is no ballpark design, or construction timeline, that the city or developer has made public.

The city intends to reach long-term lease agreements with the Flying Squirrels and VCU, whose baseball program will share the planned facility. MLB, the Flying Squirrels and VCU are unlikely to approve any lease agreements without knowledge of the ballpark design.

The city also did not attach an estimated ballpark cost when it announced the finalization of the development agreement Monday night.

The city estimated the cost a few years ago at $80 million, but that has substantially increased, said various sources, which could mean significantly higher rental fees than originally anticipated by the Flying Squirrels and VCU.

“We look forward to continuing to collaborate with the Flying Squirrels, VCU and the city on transforming our current concept ballpark plan into the anchor of this amazing mixed-use project,” Jason Guillot of Thalhimer Realty Partners and RVA Diamond Partners, the developer, said in the city’s Monday night release.

According to the city, increased interest rates caused the delay from 2025 to 2026 and “nuanced changes” in the Diamond District project.

“While the project remains the same, the math did not,” per the city release.

Baseball supporters in the region are understandably antsy about this delay and missed deadline. Richmond lost the Triple-A Richmond Braves to Gwinnett County, Ga., following the 2008 season because of the team’s dissatisfaction with The Diamond.

In an April 18 meeting with The Times-Dispatch editorial board, Mayor Levar Stoney said, "We don't foresee the Squirrels leaving. We plan on delivering a state-of-the-art baseball facility for the residents in the city, for the residents of the metro area, and for the franchise."

The Times-Dispatch on Tuesday morning reached out to Peter Woodfork, MLB's senior vice president, minor league operations and development, through text, email and a representative of MLB’s media relations department. Those messages did not immediately lead to contact with Woodfork.

Lou DiBella, the Flying Squirrels president and managing general partner, in a statement to The Times-Dispatch on April 11 expressed frustration about the lack of a timeline related to ballpark construction and seemed to sense a coming delay in the process.

“If there isn’t a stadium built that meets prescribed MLB guidelines, is suitable for professional baseball, and is worthy of the great City of Richmond, there will be no Opening Day 2026 in RVA,” DiBella warned.

He chose not to comment when contacted Tuesday morning, other than to say he had not been informed that the city on Monday night was going to announce that opening day at a new ballpark had been postponed until 2026.

In September of 2022, the city announced its selection of RVA Diamond Partners as the development team for the Diamond District, a $2.4 billion project that involves about a 70-acre parcel with mixed-use features on North Arthur Ashe Boulevard. The new ballpark, the development’s projected centerpiece, was included in the Diamond District’s Phase One, in order to meet the 2025 deadline set by MLB.

The delay from 2025 to 2026 extends the Flying Squirrels’ wait for a new ballpark that was part of the Eastern League franchise’s agreement to come to Richmond from Connecticut before the 2010 season. The former EL president, Joe McEacharn, said he gained assurances from city representatives in 2009 that “steady progress” would be made on a plan for a new ballpark.

The Flying Squirrels initially expected to play at The Diamond for about three years.

