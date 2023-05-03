Give Luis Matos high marks for execution Tuesday night. He sort of schemed his way to a stolen base.

In the first inning of the Richmond Flying Squirrels’ 6-2 win over Altoona at The Diamond, Matos singled to right off Curve starter Kyle Nicolas. Matos took an aggressive lead at first base, influencing Nicolas to make a couple of pick-off throws, which were unsuccessful.

Matos gained an edge.

By MLB’s new rules that Double-A began playing with last season, pitchers are allowed only two disengagements – pick-off attempts or step-offs – per plate appearance. The penalty for a third disengagement that does not retire the baserunner is a balk, which automatically advances the runner.

Matos assumed a more aggressive lead, knowing Nicolas was highly unlikely to try a third pick-off throw. As Nicolas delivered to the plate, Matos took off and stole second.

This cat-and-mouse action is going on throughout baseball, fueled by the disengagement rule. Result: more stolen bases. It’s the kind of game that Matos, a 21-year-old outfielder from Venezuela who is a member of the San Francisco Giants' 40-man roster, and teammate Simon Whiteman were made to play.

As professionals, Matos has stolen 57 bases and been caught 12 times, and Whiteman has stolen 87 bases and been caught 17 times.

“I definitely thing (base-stealing) is coming back in style,” said Whiteman, a 26-year-old middle infielder. “Not just because of the rule changes, but how difficult it is for guys to put hits on the board now. The pitching has gotten really good in the game as a whole.

“Back in the day, you could expect a couple of hits in a row, maybe a hit and home run. That’s getting a lot more difficult to do, so you have to be able to score runs (different ways). I think more of a premium is getting put on base-running ... just the opportunity to score runs in any way possible."

From Whiteman, insightful analysis is standard. He graduated from Yale with a degree in chemical engineering and a 3.97 GPA. During the Flying Squirrels’ batting practice before Tuesday’s game, Whiteman spent time taking leads off first base and reacting to batted balls, as if he were on base in a game.

“Every 90 feet matters,” Whiteman said.

In the estimation of Dennis Pelfrey, Richmond’s second-year manager, the two-engagement rule “is going to create a more exciting game” with a growing number of steal attempts. Strategy continues to evolve in response to pick-off constraints.

Batters benefit from elimination of defensive shifts. At the time a pitch is thrown, all four infielders are required to be on the infield dirt (or infield grass) with two on each side of second base. And the size of the bases increased from 15-by-15 inches to 18-by-18 inches, presenting a slight edge to runners.

“The disengagement rule is the biggest thing,” Whiteman said. “I think it’s extremely difficult right now for pitchers to control the run game with pick-offs and step-offs.”

Whiteman pointed out that the disengagement rule can be particularly challenging for a pitcher with a runner on second. It’s then that the catcher modifies signals to the mound. Pitchers commonly step off the rubber and ask catchers to restart signs to ensure clear communication.

The pitch clock can help bag thieves. In Double-A this season, pitchers have 14 seconds to deliver with no runners, and 18 seconds with a runner, or runners, aboard. As the timer winds down, baserunners can gauge to a greater extent when the pitcher is going to begin his motion to the plate.

Whiteman’s deep thinking on baseball topics carries over from the offseason, when he prepared for and took the Law School Admission Test. Law school is his goal following this run in baseball. Whiteman, from Trumbull, Conn., is in no hurry to leave the base paths.

Professional baseball, he said, “is the best career I could ask for right now.”

