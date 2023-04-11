The president and managing general partner of the Richmond Flying Squirrels, Lou DiBella, believes “we cannot be confident that the future of the Squirrels in Richmond is secure” as Major League Baseball and his Double-A operation await a new ballpark that complies with MLB requirements.

DiBella released a statement to The Richmond Times-Dispatch Tuesday expressing frustration and concerns about the stadium issues that emerged in Richmond long before the Triple-A Richmond Braves left town following the 2008 season because of dissatisfaction with The Diamond.

“If there isn’t a stadium built that meets prescribed MLB guidelines, is suitable for professional baseball, and is worthy of the great City of Richmond, there will be no Opening Day 2026 in RVA,” wrote DiBella.

Years later, he's still behind-the-scenes with Flying Squirrels As young boy living in Connecticut, Ben Terry never thought that he would be living in Virginia for almost two decades.

He released his statement after The Times-Dispatch contacted him last week to discuss the start of the 2023 Flying Squirrels’ season and to ask for assessment of steps taken toward a new ballpark and the 2025 deadline that he said — and the city agreed — MLB has imposed.

“Since the Diamond District development was announced, there has been very little progress on plans for a new stadium. Much needs to get done, but we are running out of time to meet the requirements of Major League Baseball,” DiBella wrote.

“Sadly, with imminent deadlines looming, we cannot be confident that the future of the Squirrels in Richmond is secure."

'This is about hitting home runs'

In September 2022, city officials and DiBella gathered outside of The Diamond in an event organized to celebrate the selection of the developer for the Diamond District.

“We’ve been at bat many times and struck out,” Mayor Levar Stoney said at the event, alluding to previous stadium plans that failed. “But we’re not striking out anymore. This is about hitting home runs.”

The announcement that RVA Diamond Partners would serve as head of the development team was expected to kickstart the formation of firm plans for a ballpark to replace The Diamond, which opened in 1985. The new ballpark has been promoted by the city as the centerpiece of the $2.4 billion Diamond District project: about a 70-acre parcel with mixed-use features on North Arthur Ashe Boulevard.

The new ballpark was included in the Diamond District’s Phase One, in order to meet the 2025 deadline set by MLB.

New season, old question: What's up with that lingering ballpark matter? “We are still very hopeful for 2025, in April of 2025. A lot has to be done, but we’re grateful for the work that’s being done by the city, by the developer."

MLB assumed operational control of the minor leagues in 2020 and mandated stadium standards The Diamond cannot meet without impractical investment. That supervisory shift away from minor league baseball offices dramatically adjusted the calculus regarding stadiums throughout minor league baseball. MLB, with a goal of greatly improving conditions for players, set standards that must be met by that 2025 deadline.

In the city’s September release associated with the announcement of the developer, it noted that the selection would allow for the initiation of “the design phase of the baseball stadium as soon as possible.”

But seven months later, there is no ballpark design, no construction timetable — at least not one that is publicly available — and MLB’s deadline has not changed. Ballparks generally require a minimum of 18 months to build, without unforeseen delays, meaning construction on the new Richmond ballpark adjacent to The Diamond would need to begin reasonably soon in order for the facility to have any chance of being ready for opening day in April 2025.

"The next three or four weeks will be critical with respect to moving forward in the hometown that we love,” DiBella wrote.

Cost of new ballpark expected to be about $80 million

Failure to meet that MLB deadline would put Richmond at risk of losing its baseball franchise. According to the city, "Richmond needs to have a new baseball stadium by opening day in 2025 … In 2020, Major League Baseball issued new Minor League Baseball (MiLB) stadium standards and set a requirement for all MiLB teams to comply with the standards by the 2025 season ... a new ballpark must be built to keep minor league baseball in Richmond beyond the 2024 season."

Jason Guillot, a principal with Thalhimer Realty Partners who is spearheading the development process, on Friday chose not to comment on the possibility of meeting the 2025 deadline.

It is conceivable that MLB, recognizing the vitality of Richmond as a very supportive minor league market, could allow the Flying Squirrels to play at The Diamond beyond the 2024 season, assuming evidence existed that a new ballpark is coming.

A message left with the mayor’s office Friday did not lead to a return call, nor did a second call Monday. MLB’s senior vice president for minor league operations and development, Peter Woodfork, could not immediately be reached for comment through a request to MLB’s public relations department.

Maritza Mercado Pechin, the Diamond District planning director, did not immediately return email inquiries about progress toward a new ballpark and the likelihood of the 2025 deadline being met.

A panel of local officials selected the development team in a process that started with 15 submissions in response to a city solicitation. According to the city, “RVA Diamond Partners is joined by team members with outstanding records delivering stadiums, mixed-income housing, unique hotels, and destination entertainment and retail districts.”

The cost of the new ballpark is expected to be about $80 million per an estimate from a few years ago, and the VCU baseball program would share the facility. The city and the Flying Squirrels have been working on replacing The Diamond since the team arrived in Richmond for the 2010 season.

Before this season, the city was required to make $3.5 million in upgrades to The Diamond to meet MLB minimum standards for minor league stadiums. The Diamond still does not have all of the amenities and features that MLB wants in its minor league ballparks as the league seeks to improve staff accommodations and the player-development environment.

Soon after the developer was named in September, DiBella described his feelings as "relief, happiness and gratitude … It took a long time to get here.”

He shed a tear of happiness at the podium that day.

