Minor league coaching staffs and players usually learn from major league staffs and players. In one area, that flipped during this year’s spring training.

Minor leaguers played last season with rules that are new to MLB this season, including a pitch clock, limits on pick-off attempts, and defensive shift prohibitions.

The Richmond Flying Squirrels, the Double-A affiliate of the San Francisco Giants, will be managed for the second consecutive year by Dennis Pelfrey, who was among minor league staffers who sat down with their big league colleagues in Arizona during spring training to discuss the new MLB rules.

“It was kind of like a group effort,” Pelfrey said. “They were just trying to get our thoughts on how we attacked certain things and some of the (strategies) we used to take the players’ minds off the clock, because it’s a shock at first.”

That’s generally the way Flying Squirrels hitters and pitchers said they felt about the pitch clock last April. Minor league players were allowed an acclimation period of about two weeks at the season’s start before umpires began to strictly enforce the rules, which also limit pitchers’ pick-off attempts to two per batter, with a balk as the penalty.

These rules modifications were designed to increase pace of play, and reduce times of games.

In Flying Squirrels’ 2022 games, balls were charged to pitchers who exceed the time allowed, 14 seconds to deliver when there are no runners on base and 18 seconds when there is a baserunner or baserunners. At the risk of being penalized a strike, batters were required to be in the batter’s box, looking at the pitcher, with at least nine seconds remaining on the clock.

The clock was started and stopped by an operator in the press box, and monitored by the plate umpire via a scoreboard timer.

“Once you get in the routine of it, it kind of just happens for you,” said Will Wilson, who played infield for the Flying Squirrels last season. “But until then, it was a little bit of an adjustment ... (pitchers) I think felt a little rushed in the first month or so.”

The new MLB rule: “Between pitches, a 15-second timer will be in place with the bases empty and a 20-second timer with runners on base.” Hitters need to be in the batter’s box and ready for the pitch with :08 or more left on the clock.

Pitchers are limited to two disengagements (pickoff attempts or step-offs) per plate appearance. If a third pickoff attempt is made, the runner automatically advances one base if the pickoff attempt is unsuccessful. The Flying Squirrels also played under these rules last season.

“The two disengagements, I think that it does put some constraints on you, but it also is going to create a more exciting game (with an increased number of steal attempts and hit-and-run plays),” Pelfrey said.

These are the most notable MLB rule changes designed to increase the tempo of games, and they accomplished that goal in the minor leagues. Games were generally about 25 minutes shorter, closer to 2:30 than 3:00.

The pitch clock and disengagement rules can be used by a team to its benefit. After a batter has used his one allowed timeout, for instance, pitchers can then make him wait in the box for longer than that batter would prefer on subsequent pitches before delivering.

Pelfrey noted “a bunch of little nuances there that the common fan is really never even going to see.” These “nuances” were part of the conversations between the San Francisco minor league staff and the Giants big league staff. Pelfrey in meetings offered what he experienced with Richmond last year, a season’s worth of trial and error with the new rules.

“The big league coaches obviously are fantastic and very smart,” he said. “Most of the things we talked about they had already thought of and were diligent about. But they just kind of wanted to reinforce their ideas and thoughts.”

According Pelfrey, the emphasis in Giants’ spring training on the big league level was shifting the focus from players’ negativity of feeling rushed and pressured by the pitch clock and the disengagement rules to positivity and ways to gain advantages within the new system. That’s how the Flying Squirrels moved through last season, Pelfrey said.

There are those who object to the rules, but Pelfrey is not in that group after becoming familiar with them in 2022.

“The old school baseball people may say they want to keep the game the way it is,” he said. “But if you really think about it, 10 or 12 years ago, baseball games were only 2:20, 2:30 on the average. (In recent years), they were creeping up around that three-hour mark, 3:10.

“What the clock has done is kind of pushed the game back into the realm of how it used to be, the speed at which it used to be played … I think the clock definitely puts it back into perspective of what the game should be. I’m a big believer in that.”

Todd Parnell, the Flying Squirrels’ CEO, said shorter games meet with his approval, as long as they all are not very short. Parnell’s business involves the sale of food, beverages and souvenirs. More of that inventory is purchased in a three-hour time frame than a 2:10 block.

“There’s a sweet spot,” said Parnell. “I think fans enjoy faster play. It creates a good, positive fan environment.”

Also among the new MLB rules: at the start of each pitch, teams must have at least two infielders on either side of second base, with all four positioned on the infield dirt. The Flying Squirrels and other minor league teams used that rule last season as baseball moved away from defensive shifts that reduce offense.

“It’s all geared to pushing the game back to kind of where it was, how great it was,” said Pelfrey.

MLB bases are now 18 inches square (previously 15 inches). That decreases the distance between first, second and third base by 4.5 inches. The Flying Squirrels and other minor league teams played with the new bases last season and Pelfrey said he sensed only a slight difference in base-stealing success and attempts frequency, and baserunners taking extra bases, because the distance between bags was a bit shorter.

