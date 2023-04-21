Tyler Fitzgerald broke into professional baseball following three seasons at the University of Louisville. He was selected in the fourth round of the 2019 draft by the San Francisco Giants.

The infielder has played on both sides of the pandemic, and things are different.

Fitzgerald, a 6-foot-3 205-pounder, is in his second season with the Double-A Flying Squirrels. Before the pandemic, he played at Class A affiliates Salem-Keizer and Augusta. Then came COVID and the minor leagues did not operate in 2020.

When 2021 started, Major League Baseball had taken over control of the minors and implemented some modifications. Among them: no longer would teams take two-city road trips during the course of a week. They would play in one city for six consecutive days, with Monday off each week. Previously, off days were staggered, and far fewer.

Fitzgerald, 25 and the Flying Squirrels’ MVP last season, after Thursday’s batting practice at The Diamond addressed this change and other scheduling questions, team and personal.

Were those two-city trips far more challenging than the current setup?

Definitely. The schedule is way better now. You can travel on your off day (Monday) and not have to travel on your game day and get off the bus and go to the field. That was not great, but that’s just the way ball was back then. We got through it.

What is the advantage of being in one city for six days on a road trip?

You travel on that off day, then get up and start fresh. Your body feels way better. But also, knowing where to eat. You’re in the same hotel rom. You can kind of get a little routine going.

How did your body feel after 2019, when you played 62 games at the University of Louisville, and then 45 more of Class A ball at two different summer stops?

The biggest thing for me is to try to keep on weight, so that was my big wake-up call in 2019, just the grind of pro ball. In college, you play four games a week and they’re on you nutrition-wise, so you’re not going to lose too much weight in college. But once you’re on your own in pro ball, it’s easy to skip a meal here and there. That’s probably the biggest thing I had to learn, the nutrition aspect of life, being able to take care of myself, not just having everything laid out for me like it was in college.

What are your top three activities when you get an off day?

This year I cut out video games. I like to hang out with my fiancé and my dog. I like to get a good dinner. And I like to take a nap. On my off day, I really chill, really get a rest day.

Why did you cut the video games?

On that off day, I could be playing a few hours of video games. And sometimes if you get some friends on, five hours can go by like that. Sitting in one spot for that long is definitely not good for your body.

What is your schedule like on a day with a night game?

You get back (at night following a game) at 10, 10:30. You can’t shut your mind off - at least I can’t – for a couple of hours. So I probably go to bed between 12 and 1. Some nights, later, depending on the game. I wake up around 10, and I get a good breakfast in me immediately. Take my dog for a walk, and then I like to watch MLB highlights for like an hour before I come to the field.

And once you arrive at the field?

It’s all set out for me. I get my prep work and my early (batting) cage work. And then I come out and do my hitting and defense on the field. And then I take about an hour and I’ll just hang out (in the clubhouse) and talk to the guys to kind of bond. And then I’ll go hit again (indoors) before the game. Then come out and play.

Meal times?

First at 10, 10:30, and I’ll try to get a little small one in at 1 or 2. I’ll eat about 5 before the game, and then I’ll eat about 10, 10:30 (at night). That meal around 1 to 2 is the one that’ll help me maintain (weight). I don’t want to drop below that 200-pound level. Once I do that, I start feeling a little weak.

