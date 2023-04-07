As a young boy living in Connecticut, Richmond Flying Squirrels assistant general manager Ben Terry never thought that he would be living in Virginia for almost two decades.

Now he has made Richmond and The Diamond his home.

"My parents wanted me to apply to schools all over the country," he said.

Terry mailed an application to William & Mary but did not think he would get in. He took a gamble and made his decision to go there.

"I got into the College of William & Mary, I didn't expect to because it was out of state," he said. "I got there and my family probably never expected that I would stay in Virginia."

His love for sports began at a young age when he began to play baseball. But when he walked away from the sport after high school, he would not have expected to continue to stay involved for as long as he has.

After he graduated, he began looking for jobs and got an internship with the Richmond Braves, which was the beginning of his career in sports.

"Coming from New England I went to a smaller private school and I thought I would go back and teach and coach," he said.

During his internship, Terry worked with youth leagues to get them to come to games, and immediately fell in love with what the job entailed.

"Right from the get go, I loved it," he said. "People ask me 'What do you like about your job?' and after 20 years there are a couple of different answers, the first being working with groups and youth leagues getting them to come out to the ballpark and enjoy was really what got me into it."

After his internship was over, he got offered a full time position with the Braves before they moved to Georgia. He then worked at UVA and the Potomac (now Fredericksburg) Nationals for a season.

"It was a smaller operation so it was a great opportunity to learn about doing more with your time, and we certainly worked really hard, and it was a great opportunity to get myself up to speed for when we started this brand," he said.

Terry was part of the group in 2008 that began to develop and establish the Flying Squirrels.

"I wasn't interviewing for a specific job, it was more about joining the team and the culture, and whether or not I could fill a role," Terry said. "Ultimately I got offered a job doing corporate partnerships. I was really grateful for this opportunity."

He worked with the Squirrels for four seasons, during which his wife had their third daughter. He decided that it was time to step back from working with the Squirrels to be able to help take care of the three children.

"It was time to step away for a little bit, the work/life balance has always been a challenge in minor league baseball," he said.

After leaving, Terry worked for the Richmond Kickers for two years as head of sales and then transitioned to working for a medical nonprofit called World Pediatric Project where he could use his knowledge gained from the sports world and apply it to another field.

He said that he had some great experiences with the nonprofit, but even his colleagues could tell where his heart was.

"Late summer of 2017, I actually brought some folks from World Pediatric Project to a game and I remember that day one of my colleagues looked at me and said, 'You feel really at home here, don't you?'" he remembered.

After that day, the stars aligned and Terry was able to return home to The Diamond that fall.

"Part of it was opportunity to return in a role that made sense for me, and I don't think I ever got it out of my system," he said.

Since returning, he got straight back to work, almost like he never left, and has been able to experience and become part of even more projects such as the Double-A All-Star Game in 2019 and the new ballpark.

"I did so with the hopes and ultimately knowing that we were going to host the All-Star Game, which we turned into an All-Star Week in 2019," he said. "It was a really great personal and professional experience."

Not only has he been part of the projects, but Terry also noticed some changes in the work/life balance for the employees and even the amount of games.

"It has become tilted in the favor of the employees in our industry," he said. "We're operating in a way where a father of three and husband can do this job and his kids love it and his wife loves it."

Some of the changes that have helped include alternate reporting times, built-in days off during the season and working with department members to have coverage.

Having these changes have been able to help him not only spend more time with his family, but also allow him to enjoy his work at The Diamond.

"A successful day is a great crowd, nice weather, fireworks, everybody enjoying themselves, especially with the Squirrels," he said.

Throughout his career, one of the most valuable lessons that Terry has learned is the value of relationships, whether it is with partners, fans, the community, or even his own family from Day 1.

Terry continues to try and nurture those relationships in any way he can, whether it's by giving a percentage of merchandise sales back to the community or by talking to a college class.

One of the messages that he would give to someone who wants to get in the industry is to go out and try different things.

"Getting out and doing different things, try different things, experience different things, as we build a staff the more diversity that we have in experience, the better we're going to be collectively," he said.

From the archives: Richmond Flying Squirrels mascot Nutzy 2010 Nutzy 2010 Nutzy 2010 Nutzy 2010 Nutzy 2010 Nutzy 2010 Nutzy 2010 Nutzy 2011 Nutzy 2011 Nutzy 2011 Nutzy 2011 Nutzy 2012 Nutzy 2012 Nutzy 2012 Nutzy 2012 Nutzy 2012 Nutzy 2013 Nutzy 2013 Nutzy 2013 Nutzy 2013 Nutzy 2013 Nutzy 2013 Nutzy 2013 Nutzy 2013 Nutzy 2013 Nutzy 2013 Nutzy 2013 Nutzy 2014 Nutzy 2014 Nutzy 2014 Nutzy 2014 Nutzy 2014 Nutzy 2014 Nutzy 2019 Nutzy 2019 Nutzy 2019 Nutzy 20150410_SPO_SQUI_p16 20150413_SPO_SQUI_DM02 20150710_SPO_SQUI_05 20150723_SPO_SQUI_DM05 20150826_SPO SQUI_JM01 20151115_MET_RINK_AWE04 20160408_SPO_SQUI_SL 20200328_SPO_NUTZYp03 20160501_SPO_SQUI_AWE13 20160510_MET_WILD 20160605_SPO_SQUI_AWE13 20160617_SPO_SQUIRRELS_DM03 20160705_SPO_SQUI_KM7 20160710_SPO_SQUITOURNEY_02 20170226_MET_POLAR_SL 20170427_SPO_SQUI_10 20170623_SPO_SQUI_07 20170720_BIZ_WALMART_BB06 20180621_SPO_SQUI_05 20180818_SPO_SQUIRRELS_02 20180904_SPO_BASEBALL_SL 20180904_SPO_BASEBALL_SL 20190628_SPO_SQUI_03 20190710_SPO_PEPRALLY_AWE05 20200123_SPO_SQUI_05