Richmond may be closer to a replacement for The Diamond with Hanover ABC site opening

MLB sent this statement to The Times-Dispatch, from Woodfork: “We believe that Richmond is a great baseball market and are thrilled to have the Flying Squirrels back in action this year.”

DiBella said via phone Monday that he is encouraged by the opening of the ABC’s Hanover location, calling it an “indication that the necessary pieces are moving around. I’m going to be honest, though. I think that I’m facing a deadline. ... We’re heading toward a time when our present facility will clearly be ruled as inadequate. It already has been judged inadequate, but it’s going to be ... we’re not going to have the option of continuing [indefinitely at The Diamond].

“We now have a new arrangement, a new business arrangement, with baseball. And we were made very aware of deadlines and requirements. Right now, we’re supposed to be in full adherence with all Major League Baseball requirements, and we can’t be in this facility. So right now, we’re not in compliance.

“We’re getting close to the time that we need to see more direct and meaningful announcements and action. I’m optimistic that they’re coming.”

It could take up to a year to clear and fully prepare the Hermitage Road site for ballpark construction, which would probably require a minimum of another 18 months.