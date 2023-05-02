Throughout Major League Baseball, home-run celebrations in dugouts are recognized as novel and entertaining in 2023. The Richmond Flying Squirrels, with their “Homer Helmet” in 2021, scurried ahead of the pack.

This season, the Cincinnati Reds adorn each homer hitter with a Viking helmet and cape. The Seattle Mariners go with a golden trident, Boston uses inflatable dumbbells, Pittsburgh implements a sword prop, and Baltimore breaks out what looks like a beer bong, but it’s loaded with water and known as the “Hydration Station.”

Here in Richmond, where this sort of thing was happening two years ago, there’s nothing the Flying Squirrels are doing after home runs to uniquely salute their big boppers.

“The Squirrels are in a little bit of a transition period right now,” said Richmond first baseman Riley Mahan, who led the team with three homers heading into the six-game series against Altoona that began Tuesday night at The Diamond. “We don’t really have one that’s stuck.

“I think we’ve got to get on that."

In 2021, the Flying Squirrels’ hitting coach was Doug Clark, a former football and baseball star – and biology major with dentistry as an original goal - at the University of Massachusetts.

Clark noticed that the previous football season, the University of Miami’s team had its “Turnover Chain,” an oversized gold necklace awarded to the player who caused a turnover. Memphis had a "Turnover Robe." Louisville had a "Turnover Belt." Boise State had a "Turnover Throne." Tulane had "Turnover Beads." The list went on.

"When we're dealing with the kids today, we have the motivation to get to the big leagues, that constant thing that's staring them in the face, but I really want them to have an added motivation," said Clark, now in his second season as the hitting coach for Portland, the Double-A affiliate of the Boston Red Sox. "The smiles that come on their faces ... And it works both ways. It really gives me some joy to see that helmet."

The Flying Squirrels’ first-edition “Homer Helmet” in 2021 was the one that Clark wore as a UMass receiver during the 1990s. When a Richmond player homered, he removed his batting helmet after crossing the plate and was crowned by a teammate with the “Homer Helmet” upon arrival back at the dugout.

The home-run hitter then proceeded through a human tunnel of teammates patting him on the white helmet with the UMass logo.

As the 2021 season progressed, that UMass helmet was replaced by one from the University of Richmond, a white model with red Spiders’ logos on each side. Late last season, some Flying Squirrels who homered began spiking a football following their dugout arrivals.

But this year, the Squirrels score zilch in the creativity department. So far.

Second-year Flying Squirrels manager Dennis Pelfrey said he’s not a big fan of the dugout HR bashes, but added that he has no objection if it helps generate camaraderie. Pelfrey feels his team members already have that going for them.

Richmond hitting coach Cory Elasik said he noticed that certain players have “their own little handshakes and stuff like that,” and didn't sound disappointed that there is no team-wide ritual that follows homers.

As is often said in baseball through the spring, it’s early and a lot can change.

“You get something good rolling in there and the next thing you know, you want to be part of it really bad,” said Mahan. “You might see some guys start falling over swinging if we have something good."

