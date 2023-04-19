The billboard about a half-mile down North Arthur Ashe Boulevard from The Diamond clearly establishes the baseball-beer connection, as if a reminder were necessary.

“Baseball Is Back!” the billboard announces in bold lettering.

Behind the message is an image of The Diamond, full of fans. A container of Budweiser and a baseball are on one side of the billboard. On the other side stands the Richmond Flying Squirrels’ CEO, Todd Parnell, gripping a Budweiser in each hand. The franchise mascot, Nutzy, poses alongside Parnell.

It’s an enormous double-team ad for Budweiser and the Flying Squirrels, which brings us to the latest development in some Major League Baseball stadiums. Beer sales have been extended through the eighth inning when historically beer sales closed at the end of the seventh inning.

Beer sellers do not want overserved patrons driving.

Then why the change in the parameters for beer sales at some MLB ballparks? The pitch clock, in use for the first time this MLB season, reduced time of games by about 30 minutes. That shrinks the time to sell beer, an important revenue stream.

Beer sellers do not want to deal with condensed sale windows.

“If it cuts off sales in the seventh inning, the eighth inning or the ninth inning, that really doesn’t affect our stance because regardless, we just don’t want people to drink alcohol and then drive home from the game,” Erin Payton, regional executive director of MADD, told the Associated Press in a statement.

The Flying Squirrels and the rest of the Double-A Eastern League played with a strictly enforced pitch clock for the first time last season. Richmond’s management team did not extend beer sales beyond the seventh inning then, when Double-A games lasted about 30 minutes less than they had in previous years, and have not this season.

The Flying Squirrels have been in Richmond since 2010, and the seventh inning has always been last call for beer sales.

“Last out of the seventh is the last time possible to buy beer,” Ben Rothrock, the vice president and general manager of the Flying Squirrels, said Wednesday. “Right now, we’re just operating as standard.”

The Flying Squirrels did not detect any significant difference in the number of beers sold through last season, the first with the strictly enforced pitch clock in Double-A, according to Rothrock.

This season, “We’re observing,” Rothrock said. "I don’t know if any changes will be made.”

He suspects there could be discussions about that seventh-inning policy as the season progresses, in the Richmond front office and in others around the Eastern League.

The Texas Rangers reached a kind of compromise. They sell beer until the eighth inning ends, or the 2:30 mark in game time arrives, whichever comes first.

In MLB, a 15-second timer is in place with the bases empty and a 20-second timer applies with a runner, or runners, on base. In Double-A, those were the rules last season. This year, the time limit was reduced to 14 seconds with no runners and 18 seconds with a runner, or runners, aboard.

Additionally, there are restrictions in MLB and Double-A regarding how many pick-off throws are allowed, further reducing game times.

