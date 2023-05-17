There is a certain type of anxiety that athletes have to cope with during a draft because of the uncertainty. The chance that your name will not be called or never receiving the phone call, but that does not mean that all hope is lost.

While he did not get drafted ni 2020, Carter Williams was still offered the opportunity to join the San Francisco Giants' organization as a free agent, but he had to wait a little longer before he received the news.

In an attempt to help his anxiety, Williams, now with the Richmond Flying Squirrels, went on a drive to soothe his nerves and to take his mind off what was going to happen with his future. However, he never lost faith and described his anxiety as "anticipation for the phone call."

"When I got the call I had actually isolated myself to relax because I had a little bit of anxiety," Williams said before Richmond's Eastern League game against Akron at The Diamond on Wednesday. "I got the call then called my family and they were happy about it and I eventually went to be with them and we cried but it worked out."

Not only did the phone call motivate Williams even more, but it also meant a lot to his entire family because COVID was a difficult time for them.

"It made us feel a little better with what was going on," the 25-year-old said. "I feel like I always work hard, I've always stayed motivated regardless of the circumstance, but it lit a fire under me just to keep chasing my dreams, that was just the first step of it."

He started out with low-A San Jose in the California League in 2021 and then played for the high-A Eugene Emeralds in the Northwest League.

During his days at North Carolina Central, he found success as a contact hitter, even setting a school record for career hits with 208, but as his career began, he immediately noticed the difference between the college and professional levels with better pitchers, fine tuning his approach as a hitter and adapting to a faster game as well.

"I feel like I've grown as a player, getting from college to here," he said. "I was moreso a contact hitter, but I feel like I have found my power being here, and I've changed a few things defensively and offensively."

It is unusual for an undrafted player from an HBCU to be promoted to Double-A in the minor leagues, but Williams has made his way to Richmond, and his main goal is to continue to improve every day.

In fact, during the offseason, he met with a nutritionist and worked out even more in preparation for the 2023 season.

Williams had perhaps his best game of the season in Wednesday's 10-4 win over Akron. He went 2 for 2, homered, walked and scored two runs, raising his average from .179 to .207 in 58 at-bats with the Flying Squirrels. He has three homers and 12 RBIs overall.

As the rest of his journey lies ahead of him, Williams is a firm believer in trusting the process and putting in the work, no matter what happens.

"Staying motivated and keeping your head down, trusting everything, trust the hard work you put in and trusting God's plan as well," he said.