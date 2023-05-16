There has been a lot of change within The Diamond, but with the Diamond District deal signed and ready to start, a brand new ballpark will become the new home of the Richmond Flying Squirrels in 2026.

The new ballpark is a new requirement by Major League Baseball for cities to retain their team partnerships. The purpose of this is to have stadiums that are up to league standards.

Right-handed pitcher Ryan Murphy and outfielder Simon Whiteman were both in agreement that The Diamond is one of the best facilities in the Eastern League and with some of the new changes in the stadium, so there is not much that they would ask for in the new ballpark.

"Honestly I don't think there's anything missing, I think we've got one of the better facilities in the league," Murphy said before Tuesday's series-opening game against the Akron RubberDucks at The Diamond. "There are no flaws in my opinion, the gym is great, the locker room is new and revamped, I know all the guys really like the renovations in there."

The renovation that made the most impact for the players was the second visitors batting cage that was installed this year as it gave both teams a change to utilize the cage without having to coordinate with the visiting team and limited the amount of time they can spend there.

"Some days you wouldn't have the flexibility of an on-field or cage option, it would be one or the other," Whiteman said. "It helps a lot beyond just the physical aspect, mentally seeing the pitches and training your eye."

Nothing has been formalized in the plans for a new ballpark, but what they are most excited for are the rumors of outfield seating for fans, which will lead to more player-fan interactions and remind some of them that people are watching them play.

"You get to have home fans that get to know you and some interactions," Whiteman said. "I also value that on the road the days I'm in the outfield, you can interact with fans and feed off of their energy and right now fans are really concentrated to one specific part of the ballpark."

Murphy said that he is excited for outfield seating because it is the "coolest and most professional thing" he has seen.

Even though the players are excited at the possibility of seeing fans in the outfield, some may miss how The Diamond makes fans sound a lot louder because they are concentrated in one area.

Other than the having outfield seating for the fans, players are looking forward to having a new field and some new walls and netting will beneficial as well.

"I can't see how you can mess up a new ballpark in my opinion, I know it's going to be awesome," Murphy said.

There is excitement surrounding the project by the city. Players are excited for the new ballpark but hope to move on to a higher level by the time opening day in 2026 comes by.

"It's a little bit of a different perspective for players because while I love this place and feel that this place is home, I hope that I won't be here very long, " Whiteman said. "I do think it's exciting, and it's a great time for the city of Richmond and a great time for the Flying Squirrels in general."

Tuesday’s game

Akron 2, Flying Squirrels 1 (5 innings): The RubberDucks pushed across runs in the first and fourth innings to claim a shortened Eastern League game at The Diamond.

Rains arrived after the fifth inning. The game was called about an hour later.

Richmond, which entered the game with a half-game lead over Erie in the Southwest Division, scored its only run on a bases-loaded walk by Brett Auerbach in the second inning.