As a young kid living in a small town in Venezuela, Luis Matos grew up surrounded by baseball, playing with kids in his neighborhood and watching his family members play professionally.

"I come from a family that plays baseball. My dad played, he signed, my uncle as well, I also have lots of cousins who are signed or have signed," the Richmond Flying Squirrels outfielder said.

Matos, who Baseball America ranks as the San Francisco Giants' fifth-best prospect, began to practice at age 5, and by 12 he entered a baseball academy, where he continued to develop until four years later, when he signed his first professional contract.

In 2019, Matos began his rookie season in the Dominican Summer League for the Giants and began playing in the U.S. that same year in the Arizona League.

For Matos, the transition was not easy. While his father, Jose, played minor league baseball in the U.S., Luis was not able to travel with him because he was young, so this was his first time experiencing the minor league culture.

"At the beginning, it was a bit hard because of the language barrier and the different cultures, and it was all about adapting," said the 21-year-old, who entered Friday's game against Erie hitting .275 with a homer and six RBIs and two steals in his first 11 games with the Flying Squirrels.

Through that transition, Matos has had the support of his family in Venezuela, and also the support of his wife, Alexandra Rincon, who has been his main support system in the U.S.

"My wife, she is here and has been supporting me always," he said. "It feels really good because you don't feel alone despite being away from your family, you have someone there for you."

In 2021, Matos spent the season with the Low-A San Jose Giants, where he hit .313 and totaled 15 home runs and 86 RBIs. Along with winning the Low-A West championship with San Jose, he also named the league MVP.

In 2022 Matos was in the High-A Northwest League with Eugene, but he didn't enjoy nearly the same success with the Emeralds, hitting just .211 with 11 home runs and 43 RBIs in 91 games. His on-base percentage was just .275.

Now in 2023, he begins his season in the Double-A Eastern League with Richmond, where one of his cousins, Luis Alexander Basabe, played just two years before. He also is in the same system as his cousin Alexander Suarez, who is playing for the San Jose Giants.

"We grew up together, and we live across the street from each other in Venezuela, and it's exciting to be on the same team with a family member because it's something that you help each other," he said.

He added that he feels no pressure with the legacy of his family members, rather, he uses them as motivation to continue to get better and get to higher levels.

"I see it as motivation because I want to do what they (my dad and uncle) couldn't do and do it for them."

Matos also doesn't forget his roots back home and tries to donate bats, gloves and other baseball equipment for the children in his neighborhood to develop and inspire them.

"It's really nice because I was that age, I was like them (the kids), and I would always get excited when I saw a professional player, and it's something that they feel," he said. "That's why I try to help them and talk to them and to support them with whatever they need."