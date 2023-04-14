Hope among baseball supporters for a new stadium grew with a 2016 announcement.

VCU and the Richmond Flying Squirrels entered into a nonbinding Memorandum of Understanding that defined their roles in the construction of a new ballpark they would share as part of VCU’s Athletics Village on the east side of Hermitage Road.

The city of Richmond was not part of the projected agreement, according to the MOU, other than possibly providing financial support as one of “other entities,” along with surrounding counties and the state.

This arrangement would weave around the adversarial relationship that existed between the city and the Flying Squirrels on failed past attempts at ballpark construction.

VCU would drive the project, the 2016 agreement clearly explained, starting with the acquisition of land on which a replacement for The Diamond would be built. The Flying Squirrels would lease the ballpark from VCU, which successfully developed many city areas in previous years.

“I’m riding with my friends at VCU on this,” Lou DiBella, the president and managing general partner of the Flying Squirrels, said based on the MOU agreement.

He and Ed McLaughlin, VCU's vice president and director of athletics, signed the MOU in September 2016.

'That process is moving forward'

The ballpark’s cost estimate, per the MOU, was listed as between $50 million and $60 million, and the terms of the Flying Squirrels’ lease were projected as a minimum of 30 years with an annual rent of approximately $1 million due to VCU.

"This is an exciting next step toward improving quality of life and driving economic development for the entire region while at the same time advancing VCU's athletic programs," VCU President Michael Rao said in a statement when the MOU was released.

Even Gov. Ralph Northam was on board. A groundbreaking event in February 2020 was held for the new Virginia Alcoholic Beverage Control Authority headquarters on Hanover County's Pole Green Road. Northam spoke and addressed plans for the soon-to-be-vacated ABC site near The Diamond. That's land VCU would purchase.

“We've been working with VCU and, as you know, the Squirrels, the minor league team, they're interested in it. So, that process is moving forward,” Northam said. “The plans are someday to have a world-class stadium there that both VCU and the Squirrels can use. And so they're working through that now, but I think that would be exciting for downtown Richmond."

The partnership between VCU, as landlord, and the Double-A Flying Squirrels, as tenants, described in the MOU quietly faded.

The city is now in charge of ballpark construction as part of the Diamond District mega-project. The Flying Squirrels, as they have been on several occasions since relocating to Richmond for the 2010 season, are frustrated about the lack of progress. This time around, they face a 2025 deadline set by Major League Baseball.

“If there isn’t a stadium built that meets prescribed MLB guidelines, is suitable for professional baseball, and is worthy of the great City of Richmond, there will be no Opening Day 2026 in RVA,” wrote DiBella in a recent statement to The Times-Dispatch.

How did leadership of ballpark construction shift from VCU to the city? That depends on who explains.

Karol Kain Gray, VCU’s chief financial officer, felt the plan was outside the scope of the university’s mission, she said last year.

Also, residents who live east of Interstate 95 thought the idea established a new stadium too close to their homes, considering fireworks shows are a regular part of the Flying Squirrels’ game-day experience. Development along Ownby Lane, near Hardywood Park Craft Brewery, has brought apartments to the area, too.

The city presented another version of why the stadium location changed.

The impact of the Richmond 300 plan

The first revelation that the new ballpark wouldn't be built on the ABC site and in the VCU Athletics Village east of Hermitage Road came in June of 2020. The Richmond 300 plan, which outlines the city's vision for development and growth, included a ballpark on The Diamond's side (west side) of Hermitage Road, directly across the street from where VCU's sports facilities will be situated.

Mark Olinger, the city's director of planning and development review at the time, as well as leader of the Richmond 300 initiative, acknowledged the earlier understanding that the ballpark would occupy the ABC location. But Olinger, who resigned in January 2021, noted during Richmond 300's virtual summit on June 11, 2020, that the plan had been altered.

The ballpark would be built on the west side of Hermitage Road, on city land, not VCU land.

He said that trying to place the VCU Athletics Village and the ballpark on the east side of Hermitage Road "became very difficult for the ball diamond to fit ... and make all the other items work."

In December 2020, Richmond City Council unanimously approved the Richmond 300 plan that included a ballpark on the west side, the city's side rather than VCU’s side, of Hermitage Road.

In September of 2021, VCU's McLaughlin and Leonard Sledge, the city economic development director, appeared at Richmond Triangle Players, an 80-seat performing arts venue, at the invitation of the Greater Scott's Addition Association. They were invited to provide details about development in the area.

Sledge said he did not have the answer at that time as to whether the ballpark would be owned by the city or VCU as part of the school's Athletics Village.

Eventually, planners moved the projected baseball stadium again, this time to the Diamond District site on North Arthur Ashe Boulevard that’s being developed by the city and RVA Diamond Partners. The $2.4 billion project would convert The Diamond, Sports Backers Stadium, the Arthur Ashe Center and open green space into a new ballpark with residential, hotel and retail space.

The city site where the stadium is now scheduled to be built is several hundred yards west of the ABC site, the VCU property where it was originally scheduled to be built.

The VCU Athletics Village project, a sprawling campus expected to include a soccer stadium, track and field facility, indoor and outdoor tennis courts, an indoor track and multi-use courts, is unattached to the Diamond District development.

Stadium construction in the Diamond District project was to be fast-tracked. Following the 2019 season, Major League Baseball assumed operational control of the minors and defined stadium standards. The Diamond, opened in 1985, does not comply, putting Richmond at risk of eventually losing affiliated baseball, as it did in 2009 when the Triple-A Richmond Braves left town for Gwinnett, Ga., because of dissatisfaction with The Diamond.

"We understand that there are time pressures to have a replacement stadium in place," Sledge said in 2021. "We're mindful and sensitive to those things. Of course, we want to do everything that we can."

The city named RVA Diamond Partners as the developer in September of 2022 and since then, “there has been very little progress on plans for a new stadium,” according to DiBella.

The city and developer through recent statements to The Times-Dispatch wrote that they remain committed to the ballpark as the centerpiece of the Diamond District. High interest rates have interfered with RVA Diamond Partners’ ability to proceed on schedule, multiple sources said.

“I’m confident this deal is going to get done,” said one person familiar with the arrangement who spoke on the condition of anonymity.

Cost for new park increases

The cost estimate for a new ballpark rose to $80 million in recent years, and continues to climb. Stadium construction will be primarily financed through bonds paid back using real estate property tax revenues from private investment as well as sales, meals, and admissions taxes in the Diamond District. Revenue from naming rights, private suites, club seating, other events, and a year-round space could also help finance the ballpark.

VCU pays the Squirrels $134,000 annually to practice and play 25 to 30 games at The Diamond. It’s unclear if a rent cost has been set for the new stadium.

According to a report by AECOM, an infrastructure consulting firm, apart from Flying Squirrels and VCU games, a new ballpark could annually host 10 high school baseball games, five other amateur sports events, 10 other spectator events, two concerts and approximately 100 non-spectator events, such as meetings and receptions.

The city was required to invest $3.5 million in The Diamond before this season in order to make it playable for 2023, per an MLB mandate.

It’s unclear what MLB would do with the franchise if the new ballpark is not completed by opening day of 2025, which seems likely at this stage. Fines are a possibility. Losing the franchise is also conceivable, if MLB has another locality in which it can be placed.

MLB’s senior vice president for minor league operations and development, Peter Woodfork, could not be reached for comment through a request to MLB’s public relations department.

DiBella said he has not yet considered other locations for the franchise, in adjacent counties or in another city, because Richmond is where he wants his team to play, on North Arthur Ashe Boulevard.

It’s generally agreed that it would not be cost effective to try to modify The Diamond, which opened in 1985, with all of the things it needs to comply with MLB requirements: spacious clubhouses, coaches' rooms, a lounge, a kitchen and dining area, modern strength-and-conditioning areas, indoor batting cages, a video room, quarters for female staffers, etc.