The contractual agreement between Richmond and the developer for the Diamond District, finalized Monday night, presents a tentative construction timeline for the ballpark that is expected to replace The Diamond.

RVA Diamond Partners is the developer, and the timeline starts early in 2024 with a completion date set for late 2025. First pitch for the Richmond Flying Squirrels in the new ballpark would come in April of 2026.

The design development phase is projected to run between August and December of this year. Breaking ground for ballpark construction, which would follow preparation of the site on North Arthur Ashe Boulevard, is scheduled for April of 2024.

Construction of the ballpark is slated to be substantially completed by December of 2025.

According to the agreement, there will be regular meetings among the development team and the city to evaluate progress. If the developer fails to adhere to the schedule, it is subject to fines.

The Diamond District is a $2.4 billion project that involves a roughly 70-acre parcel with mixed-use features on North Arthur Ashe Boulevard. The new ballpark, which is the development’s projected centerpiece, is included in the Diamond District’s Phase One.

A letter obtained by The Richmond Times-Dispatch that was sent from Major League Baseball to the Flying Squirrels in February suggests that MLB, which runs the minor leagues, is inclined to offer some flexibility for compliance with its deadlines for facility standards.

The Diamond currently does not comply, and the city acknowledged Monday night that it will miss MLB's 2025 deadline for the opening of a new stadium. But MLB indicated in the letter that, with evidence of funding commitments and a timeline for construction of a new ballpark, Richmond would not lose its Double-A franchise because the city failed to meet the 2025 deadline.

Increased interest rates, which necessitated financial recalibration, were a major factor in missing the 2025 deadline, according to the city.

There has been no ballpark design publicly released by the city and the developer. However, when the city issued its Request for Interest to solicit potential developers for the Diamond District, it retained AECOM, an infrastructure consulting firm, to provide a projection of what the proposed stadium, which VCU's baseball program intends to share, would look like.

According to AECOM report, there would be a total capacity of 10,000, with 8,000 fixed seats. Standing areas and berms for sitting seem likely. There would be 20 private suites and 500 club seats, “with adjacent private club space that would be designed to be able to accommodate non-spectator events such as meetings, receptions, parties and other events.”

About a dozen high school baseball games, concerts and other events could also be held at the stadium, according to AECOM report.

The agreement between the city and RVA Diamond Partners does not include a cost of ballpark construction. About $100 million seems likely. The AECOM report followed recent trends. In 2021, Polar Park in Worcester, Mass., cost $118 million to build for a Triple-A franchise. In 2019, the Las Vegas Ballpark cost $150 million to build for a Triple-A franchise.

In 2021, Riverfront Stadium in Wichita, Kansas, cost $75 million to build for a Double-A franchise.

The Flying Squirrels are Double-A, but Richmond was a Triple-A market before their arrival for the 2010 season and may be again be Triple-A with a new ballpark. That call will be made by MLB.

