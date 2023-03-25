Fences in the power alleys were moved in at The Diamond, and a record number of home runs were hit.

That isn’t straight cause and effect.

According to players, coaches and other personnel familiar with the Richmond ballpark and those who bat and pitch in it, shortened distances to fences helped increase homers some, but were not the only factor at play.

Other than the shortened fences, other contributors to the homers jump seem to be:

- Hitters in this era often concentrate on producing long drives that turn into homers, accepting the strikeout risk, rather than focusing on making contact.

- Batters spend more time in the offseason training their bodies and swings than they ever have.

- Baseballs are made differently, and they jump off bats with greater velocity that leads to distance.

- Pitching philosophy in recent years acquired a new accent on working high in the strike zone, and that’s typically where mistakes are clobbered for homers.

- More off days than in previous seasons may help the Flying Squirrels maintain strength through the year.

“I think it’s a combination of everything,” Dennis Pelfrey, the Richmond Flying Squirrels’ second-year manager, said of elements that led to his team setting the franchise homers record in 2022.

Richmond hit 169 homers last year, and 96 of them were launched at The Diamond.

The 2022 Richmond club broke the record of 127 established in 2021 with a pandemic-shortened schedule of 113 games. The 2022 Flying Squirrels set the mark in their 101st game.

Before the fences were moved in, the Flying Squirrels’ record was 109 homers in 2013. Homers numbers rose throughout the Eastern League and professional baseball last year.

In terms of the 2022 season, Pelfrey noted that Richmond humidity did not seem to set in through the summer months as he had expected, and less heavy air allows balls to carry farther.

Before the 2021 season, the distance to each power alley at The Diamond was cut by about 10 feet at the request of the San Francisco Giants, the Flying Squirrels' parent club.

The Giants heard from their minor leaguers and coaches that The Diamond presented an unfair challenge when it came to hitting homers. Evaluation of prospects was compromised, the Giants concluded. New fences - the Giants and Flying Squirrels shared the cost of the project - were constructed in the power alleys after the 2019 season, and the Flying Squirrels' 2020 season was canceled by the pandemic.

The new fences changed the psychology of hitters at The Diamond, according to former VCU coach Shawn Stiffler, now the Notre Dame coach. The Rams also play their home games at The Diamond. He said last year that hitters at The Diamond began to swing more aggressively because they realized that a well-struck ball finally had a fair chance of becoming a home run.

"They relax a little more. They feel more confident. They don't feel so intimidated by the field," Stiffler said. His Rams also hit more homers at The Diamond than they did before fences were moved in.

The Diamond's first fences were set up in 1985, the year the stadium opened, to present about the same field dimensions as Atlanta-Fulton County Stadium, where the Atlanta Braves played from 1966 until 1996. The Richmond Braves were Atlanta's Triple-A affiliate 1966-2008.

More homers in the last two years doesn’t necessarily mean that increase will continue, Pelfrey said during a phone interview from spring training in Arizona.

“As baseball evolves and the players evolve with the (data-driven) information, I think you’re going to see a trend to where (pitchers) are going to go back down in the zone a little bit more, and I think you’re going to see a shift in the game to where being a baserunner is a real high priority,” he said.

“Obviously the home-run ball helps, but when you have guys who are putting the ball in play more … you’re going to have a lot of doubles, a lot more base hits, and a lot more action in the game, which I think makes the fans more engaged in everything.”