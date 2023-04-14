1985: The Diamond, which cost $8 million to build, opens and is home to the Richmond Braves, Atlanta’s Triple-A club, in town since 1966. The Richmond Metropolitan Authority owns and operates the 12, 134-capacity stadium on behalf of the city and the counties of Henrico and Chesterfield. Those jurisdictions paid for half of the construction cost, and private funds covered the other $4 million. The Diamond is built on the site of Parker Field, which previously served as the home of baseball in Richmond.

2000: Exterminators are hired to address The Diamond’s problem with rats. Some visited the visitors’ dugout during games.

2000: The Braves begin suggesting that The Diamond needs improvements. They focus on expanded clubhouses, and the additions of batting cages and a fitness area for the benefit of their farmhands.

2003: A football-sized piece on concrete falls from The Diamond’s roof into stands during a Sunday game. No one is hurt.

2003: Richmond and Henrico and Chesterfield counties support an $18.5 million renovation of The Diamond. It is to include addition of lower-level seating and reduction of upper deck, an outfield berm, installation of box seats, construction of an open-air concourse, renovation of clubhouses and public restrooms, and addition of concession areas. Construction is scheduled to start in September of 2004.

2004: Renovation of The Diamond is postponed, as City Manager Calvin Jamison advocates a $58 million ballpark project in Shockoe Bottom. Behind the project, which would include related development, is the Richmond Ballpark Initiative. Plan fades, primarily because of financing concerns.

2004: Poor field drainage forces game postponements and changes of venues in August. R-Braves lost 15 home dates. No other International League club lost more than six.

2004: A state aviation official with development experience, Charles S. Macfarlane, proposes a $40 million, 7,500-seat ballpark for Mayo Island. One of Richmond’s minor-league teams, the Colts, played on Mayo Island 1921-41. Other informal proposals include a ballpark in Manchester, off Interstate 295 in Henrico County, and near Interstate 95, not far from The Diamond’s location.

2005: Braves and Global Development propose $330 million live-work-play village, which would include a ballpark, in Shockoe Bottom. The Diamond, reduced in size, would be centerpiece of a sportsplex for VCU baseball, a VCU tennis center, and other venues for high-school competition. The plan never gains traction.

2006: Mayor L. Douglas Wilder proposes that a ballpark be built at the old Fulton Gas Works in the city’s East End. That idea failed to gain even limited support.

2008: Braves announce that their Triple-A franchise will move to Gwinnett County, Georgia, following the 2008 season, because of the organization’s dissatisfaction with The Diamond. No Triple-A franchises are available to move to Richmond.

2008: Opening Day Partners wants to transform The Diamond with a $28 million renovation that would make it a venue for baseball and other community activities. Plan includes removal of concrete upper deck. It is not seriously considered.

2008: Local businessman Bryan Bostic leads a group interested in buying a baseball franchise and moving it to Richmond. He also supports a $318 million downtown project, Shockoe Center, which includes a $60 million ballpark. Highwoods Properties, behind the development project, withdrew the plan amid questions about its feasibility.

2009: Bostic’s group, Richmond baseball Club LLC, fails to raise the money to purchase a Double-A franchise it had been pursuing (Connecticut, of the Eastern League).

2009: Eastern League President Joe McEacharn pledges to Mayor Dwight C. Jones that one of the Double-A league’s 12 franchises will move to Richmond for 2010 season. That turns out to be Connecticut, a San Francisco Giants’ affiliate, which maintains its ownership group.

2009: Connecticut franchise officially relocates to Richmond in September. Flying Squirrels is the winner in a name-the-team contest.

2010: The Diamond’s capacity is reduced from 12,134 to 9,560 with advertising banners covering upper-deck seating areas. The Flying Squirrels invest about $2 million in upgrades, including folding seats in lower level, where aluminum bleachers had been.

2010: Richmond Flying Squirrels open play at The Diamond, which Eastern League and club officials emphasize is not a “long-term solution” to Richmond’s ballpark problem.

