Ismael Munguia did not play baseball last season because the left-handed-hitting outfielder in the San Francisco Giants’ system was rehabilitating a broken right wrist.

Nevertheless, Munguia heads into the Richmond Flying Squirrels’ season among the position players to watch most closely in terms of upward mobility. Others are outfielder Luis Matos (21) and switch-hitting catcher Patrick Bailey, 23 and an alumnus of N.C. State. The Giants selected Bailey with a first-round pick in 2020 (13th overall).

More prospects in a well-stocked San Francisco farm system are on the way after they have fully recovered from physical issues. Look for shortstop Marco Luciano, 21 and rated as the Giants’ top position prospect, outfielder Vaun Brown (24), and right-hander Landen Roupp (24) to arrive from extended spring training before long.

“There are a lot of moving parts here, especially early in the season. We have some guys who are injured, not here yet, that I think are supposed to be here that will change the dynamic of the ball club,” said Dennis Pelfrey, in his second season as Richmond manager.

The Flying Squirrels start their season Friday night at The Diamond against Reading (Philadelphia Phillies), and Munguia could impact the opener in several ways.

“He changes the game by the way he plays. He does a little bit of everything,” said Pelfrey, who managed Munguia at High-A Eugene in 2021. “He’ll hit some homers. He’ll bunt for hits. He’ll steal some bases. He’ll make some nice plays in the outfield.

“He’s an electric player.”

The 24-year-old Munguia, 5-foot-10 and from Nicaragua, in 2021 batted .336 with 9 homers, 53 RBI and 15 steals in 81 games at Eugene. He struck out only 27 times. Munguia subsequently broke his wrist while competing in the Nicaraguan winter league.

Despite not having played since then, “no excuses,” Munguia said Wednesday through translator Lipso Nava, the Flying Squirrels’ fundamentals coach. “I’ve prepared really well working out and going through the whole process, and I feel really confident.”

Munguia added that his wrist is “100%, no problem.” That was evident from his opening spring training at-bat in big league camp with the Giants facing the Colorado Rockies. The 158-pound Munguia homered in his first plate appearance since 2021, and singled in his only other at-bat that day.

Frankie Tostado became a fan favorite through the last two seasons as a Flying Squirrel with on-field energy and that catchy name. Tostado, a first baseman, is now a member of the Washington Nationals organization and will begin this season at Double-A Harrisburg.

Pelfrey views Munguia as the Flying Squirrel most likely to assume the spark role Tostado filled.

“He’s a very exciting player to watch and he’s a guy that’s going to feed off the crowd as well,” Pelfrey said.

Several players with experience as Flying Squirrels in 2022 are back with Richmond this season. Among them are infielder and team MVP Tyler Fitzgerald, who had 21 homers, 20 doubles and 20 stolen bases, infielder/outfielder/catcher Brett Auerbach, infielder Simon Whiteman, catcher Brandon Martorano, and pitchers Matt Frisbee, Blake Rivera, Chris Wright and Kai-Wei Teng.

“Like I’ve said from day one since I’ve been with the Giants and day one last year, it really doesn’t matter what players come in and what players leave from here,” Pelfrey said. “The Giants have such a good farm system, we have such really good players in our system, that guys are able to fill holes really quickly for us.”

More than 80 former Flying Squirrels have reached the major leagues since the Double-A franchise came to town before the 2010 season, with a substantial percentage making big-league debuts for teams other than the Giants.

Pelfrey’s staff includes pitching coach Paul Oseguera, back from last season, new hitting coach Cory Elasik, and Nava, who was previously among Richmond’s coaches but spent last season managing at Low Class A San Jose in the Giants’ system.

Among Reading’s pitchers is Mills Godwin High alum David Parkinson, drafted in the 12th round in 2017 by the Philadelphia Phillies out of the University of Mississippi. He was named second-team All-Metro in 2014 and played for Florence-Darlington (S.C.) Technical’s junior college program in 2015.