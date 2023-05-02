Richmond at this time is not in serious jeopardy of losing the Flying Squirrels because of failure to meet an upcoming Major League Baseball deadline for stadium standards, according to an MLB source.

However, it could become progressively more expensive to keep the team in Richmond for the city and team ownership the longer it takes to design, build and open a replacement for The Diamond. Also, the risk of losing the franchise increases annually.

Lou DiBella, president and managing general partner of the Flying Squirrels, in a Tuesday morning interview with The Times-Dispatch addressed city plans being formulated for a new ballpark by saying “more certainty has to be created in short order, and if a greater level of certainty is created in short order, I think reason will prevail on the part of everyone."

The city could be in line for more costly upgrades to The Diamond for future seasons, per MLB guidelines. Team ownership without a new stadium by the prescribed deadline of 2025 can contractually face financial penalties for being in breach of its license agreement with MLB.

Also, construction expenses have been increasing daily.

“Now is the time to grind. Now is the time to get it done, and minimize waste, and minimize spending, and minimize unnecessary (costs),” said DiBella.

The city on April 24 announced that opening day for a replacement for The Diamond, originally expected to be 2025, “is now projected to be for the beginning of the 2026 season.” MLB, which began operating the minor leagues in 2021, set a deadline of 2025 for franchises to comply with the complete package of new facility standards. The Diamond, which opened in 1985, does not comply.

“MLB has expressed over time that they want a team in Richmond. We have fun at The Diamond, which allows us to minimize the extent to which it is a monstrosity. And it is a monstrosity,” DiBella said. “It’s not suitable for major league baseball players to be developed in. It’s not. No one’s making that up.

“This isn’t a money grab. No gamesmanship is going on right now. This is, ‘You need a new facility because your facility is falling apart.’ Not to mention the fact it’s not worthy of the people of the city, and it’s certainly an abomination for the disabled, or the elderly, or anybody that has to navigate with some caution.”

MLB remains supportive of the city’s quest to construct a new ballpark, according to a source familiar with MLB’s position on the matter, but has been clear with all concerned about gradual deadlines for infrastructure improvements necessary to comply with standards set mostly for player development.

Cities across the country with minor league teams have, or are, upgrading ballparks to meet the approval of MLB’s Facility Standards Compliance Committee.

The city was required to invest approximately $3.5 million in upgrades to The Diamond during the offseason to make the stadium compliant for this season. Another round of upgrades to The Diamond may be necessary in order to reach compliance for the 2024 and 2025 seasons.

“Baseball feels the same thing I do, that people are well intentioned (in Richmond). They want to do something that works for everybody, something that works for the city, that works for the community, that works for the Squirrels,” said DiBella. “They’re trying to make this part of a development that’s going to be a plus-plus for the whole city of Richmond, right?

“But the process has been flawed and there hasn’t been enough progress and movement.”

The deferral for this season from MLB was granted because MLB’s Facility Standards Compliance Committee last offseason sensed general advancement in Richmond’s movement toward a new ballpark. Another deferral from MLB to allow the Flying Squirrels to play at The Diamond in 2024 would require the city to demonstrate proof of a finalized ballpark plan.

For team ownership, failure to meet MLB facility standards by 2025 will violate its agreement with MLB and could result in fines or, ultimately, relocation or forfeiture of the franchise. Flying Squirrels owners hold an MLB license to operate the franchise, and the deal includes modernized facility standards and improved amenities and working conditions for players and staff.

There are still questions about financing the proposed ballpark, which is projected as the centerpiece for the $2.4 billion Diamond District on North Arthur Ashe Boulevard. The city on April 24 provided a tentative timeline in the agreement with the developer, RVA Diamond Partners, with the new ballpark being substantially complete by December of 2025.

Multiple requests from The Times-Dispatch for on-the-record insight from MLB have been unsuccessful.

