Last year in the postseason, Marco Luciano got a taste of playing Double-A in the Eastern League with the Richmond Flying Squirrels after proving himself with the High-A Eugene Emeralds.

"It was a Double-A experience and it was a higher level, older players, more ability, and I came here very proud of the opportunity because my season was technically over and I was supposed to go home," the shortstop said. "Then they sent me here for the opportunity to continue to get better and I enjoyed it the most I could."

On Wednesday, he was able to make his 2023 regular season debut after a lower back injury postponed the start to his season, an injury he had been struggling with since the winter season.

"I was having lower back issues, it happened last season and I missed two months when I returned to the Dominican Republic," he said. "I was playing in the minor league there and the same thing kept happening so I had to return to Arizona."

He battled the injury for a long time before he was able to return to perform, but finally his luck is starting to turn, though the injury challenged him mentally.

"To get better from the injury, I have had to have a better warm-up plan before I start, a better routine than I had before, and mentally, I had to work hard on it," he said. "I think that it was a test, because anyone wants to be playing and competing with the other players. You don't want to be sitting watching the other players, you also want to be competing with them."

After drawing a walk Wednesday, the 21-year-old made his first hit count on Thursday, smashing a home run and adding another walk to his tally.

Luciano said he tries to focus on having fun, even though he is rated as the Giants' top prospect by Baseball America and has all eyes on him.

"I simply try to focus on what I can control, which is do my job and keep working hard, giving my best, try to be a good teammate and all the stuff I can control," he said. "I was taught that when I was young to enjoy the game, that I'm playing what I like, and so I try to have fun all the time, it doesn't matter what is happening or who is around. I focus on me."

His ranking also doesn't stop him from asking his teammates and coaches for advice on how to continue to get better and improve on a day-to-day basis.

"Talking and asking questions to the players with more experience than me," he said. "If I am struggling with something, asking questions to my teammate for their opinion on what I can do better, or a coach, that helps a lot."

His philosophy of having fun and improving paid off on Thursday, when he hit his first solo home run at the Diamond.

