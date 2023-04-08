To followers of William & Mary baseball, the name “Patrick Bailey” may ring a bell.

Bailey was a freshman catcher at N.C. State in 2018, when the Tribe played a three-game series in Raleigh, N.C.

On May 4, 2018, Bailey became the first player in Wolfpack history to homer from each side of the plate in the same game during N.C. State’s 5-0 win. He finished the series 5-16 with 3 RBI and 5 runs on the way to being named 2018 ACC freshman of the year. Bailey repeated that homer-from-both-sides feat against Iowa in 2020.

Switch-hitting started for Bailey, from Greensboro, N.C., when he was 11 years old. He heard that being a switch-hitting catcher was one of the fastest ways to reach the big leagues.

“I was like, ‘That’s interesting. Let’s see if I can give it a go,’” Bailey said.

A natural right-handed hitter, Bailey began batting left-handed on a regular basis.

“And here we are today,” he said.

“Here” at Double-A in the San Francisco Giants system as a 23-year-old who will draw a lot of attention as the Richmond Flying Squirrels catcher. The Giants selected Bailey with a first-round pick (13th overall) in 2020. After lining out in his first Double-A at-bat, he ripped an RBI double to right in the Flying Squirrels' season-opening game against Reading Saturday at The Diamond.

Bailey batted left-handed and right-handed Saturday in the first game of a double-header, against a Reading righty and lefty.

“Having Pat Bailey here is going to be huge. He’s highly regarded behind the plate defensively and he started to swing the bat really well this spring from both sides of the plate,” said Flying Squirrels manager Dennis Pelfrey. “I think he’s going to be a huge contributor for us. He’s going to really open up some eyes here.”

When Bailey was named ACC freshman of the year in 2018, the league’s player of the year award went to Joey Bart, a junior catcher from Georgia Tech. The Giants selected Bart with a first-round pick (second overall) in the 2018 draft, and he's now on a rehab assignment at Triple-A Sacramento, having 133 games of experience with San Francisco.

Bailey was named winner of the 2020 Johnny Bench award as the top Division I catcher. Bart, a Flying Squirrel in 2019, won that award in 2018.

In Bailey’s pandemic-shortened final season at N.C. State, he hit three grand slams in 17 games. At High-A Eugene last season, Bailey hit 12 homers and drove in 51 runs while batting .225 (83 games). For his defense, he was named a Rawlings MLB Gold Glove Award winner.

Bailey’s other professional, full-season stop was Low-A San Jose, so a season in Richmond for him is a welcomed opportunity to play relatively close to home.

“I’m very excited being on the East Coast. Me and my wife just got a place in Charlotte,” said Bailey, a 6-foot, 220-pounder. “We’ve got a lot of friends and family close by. It’s kind of a nice change of scenery (rather) than being on the West Coast.”

Former first-round draft picks – Bailey’s signing bonus in July of 2020 was a reported to be $3.8 million – carry distinctive pressure as they elevate in the minors. Double-A is often the level at which hitters encounter difficulty never previously seen. They face pitchers with big-league experience, and when it comes to the Eastern League, play in large parks through some challenging April weather.

“I’ve heard nothing but great things about Richmond, the atmosphere and just the people around here,” Bailey said. “It’s a tough league. It’s a pitchers’ league. But like I said, I’m looking forward to being on the East Coast and just kind of making game-by-game, at-bat-to-at-bat adjustments.”

For advice, he can contact Will Wilson, a Flying Squirrels infielder each of the last two seasons (now at Triple-A Sacramento), a former N.C. State teammate and a close friend. Bailey also played at N.C. State with Nick Swiney, a member of the Flying Squirrels pitching staff.

Bailey’s self-scouting report: too often during his pro career, he’s had very strong offensive months blended with months that were far from very strong.

“I just kind of want to level out the cold and still have the hot months,” he said. “Be able to make those adjustments sooner and not staying cold so long.”

Saturday's first game: In Richmond's season-opener following Friday's rainout, outfielder Luis Matos (three hits) belted a two-run homer and the Flying Squirrels came back from 2-0 deficit to beat Reading 4-3.

The teams meet Sunday at 1:35 p.m.