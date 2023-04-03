Richmond Flying Squirrels jersey numbers have run from No. 1, which 5-foot-10 infielder Skyler Stromsmoe wore in the franchise’s inaugural season of 2010, to No. 65, which 6-11 pitcher Sean Hjelle wore in 2021.

There are some numbers that will not be worn by any Flying Squirrel. These are numbers that have been retired by the Flying Squirrels' parent club, the San Francisco Giants, Major League Baseball (Jackie Robinson’s No. 42), or, in one case, by the Double-A Richmond franchise itself.

The Flying Squirrels retired No. 34, set aside to honor the Richmond 34, a group of Black protesters, students from Virginia Union University. They were arrested in 1960 after a peaceful sit-in protest against white-only lunch counters.

The group played a significant role in the Civil Rights Act of 1964. The Flying Squirrels permanently retired No. 34 on Feb. 24, 2021.

What Richmond Flying Squirrels' numbers are retired per guidance from the San Francisco Giants, who have been the Flying Squirrels’ parent club since they arrived in Richmond for the 2010 season?

No. 3: Bill Terry, first baseman played 1923 to 1936, and had 2,193 hits, 154 home runs, and 1,078 RBIs. His career average was .341.

No. 4: Mel Ott, an outfielder and third baseman played 1926 to 1947, had 2,876 hits, 511 home runs, and 1,860 RBIs. His career average was .304.

No. 11 Carl Hubbell pitched from 1928 to 1943 with 253 wins, 154 losses and a 2.98 ERA. He pitched 3,590 innings and struck out 1,677.

No. 20 Monte Irvin was an outfielder, first baseman, and shortstop from 1938 to 1956 with 1,065 hits, 137 home runs, and 688 runs batted in. His career average was .305.

No. 22: Will Clark played first base 1986-2000 with a career average of .303, 284 homers and 1,205 RBI.

No. 24: Willie Mays, an outfielder, played 1948 to 1973 with 3,293 hits, 660 home runs, and 1,909 RBI. His career average was .301.

No. 25: Barry Bonds played outfield 1986 to 2007 with 2,935 hits, 762 home runs, and 1,996 RBIs. His career average was .298, with 2,558 walks.

No. 27: Juan Marichal pitched 1960 to 1975 with a 243-142 record, a 2.89 ERA, and 2,303 strikeouts.

No. 30: Orlando Cepeda played first base and outfielder 1958 to 1974 with 2,351 hits, 379 home runs, and 1,365 RBI.

No. 36: Gaylord Perry pitched 1962 to 1983 with a record of 314-265, a 3.11 ERA, and 3,534 strikeouts.

No. 44: Willie McCovey played first base and outfield 1959-1980 with 2,211 hits, 521 home runs, and 1,555 RBI.

These are career stats, including years the players were Giants, and other years, too.

The Flying Squirrels' 2023 season begins Friday night at The Diamond, which is sold out. The team plays visiting Reading Friday, Saturday and Sunday, then hits the road.