A group of 2021 Richmond-area football recruits will be part of Ricky Rahne's rebuild at Old Dominion

A handful of local football prospects in the Class of 2021 have announced their intention to stay in-state and play their college ball in Norfolk at Old Dominion as new Monarchs head coach Ricky Rahne works to revitalize the program.

First team All-Region 5B kick returner Dominic Dutton of Glen Allen tweeted on Friday that he's headed to ODU. The same day, Hermitage receiver Alhaji Kamara, another first team All-Region honoree in 5B, also announced his plans to play for the Monarchs.

Dutton and Kamara join fellow 5B first-teamer Andrew Blanton, a senior lineman at Clover Hill, who announced in April that he was headed to ODU. L.C. Bird senior defensive end Kris Trinidad in October became the first local recruit in the Class of 2021 to announce he'd play for the Monarchs.

Former head coach Bobby Wilder oversaw the rebirth of Old Dominion football in the early 2010s. The Monarchs played their first competitive season in 68 years in 2009, and Wilder took them as far as a 24-20 victory over Eastern Michigan in the 2016 Bahamas Bowl to cap off a 10-3 season.