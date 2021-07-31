After long wait, Thomas Jefferson, city schools finally return to football field

Hargrove said he did a lot of work on his own time during the pandemic, and like Perry, wants to be a leader for younger players.

"We've got to just keep the tradition going, we don't want to be the people that let it down," he said of the Vikings winning culture. "Just leading, trying to keep everybody positive, let it be the standard here."

Ronald Thurston watched from the stands Thursday as his son, Treron, a sophomore running back and linebacker, practiced in preparation for his first high school season.

Thurston said his son is a "workaholic" who routinely took cones and a parachute out to local fields to practice on his own during the pandemic, before going to the local YMCA to lift weights. Thurston lives in Gilpin Court, and coaches kids in the area.

"It's giving these kids something positive to do," he said of the return of football. "It's a good influence in these kids' communities to have them back out here going in the right direction."

After one-on-one drills, Teejay switched to seven-on-seven sets, working on communication and assignments. Harrison walked among the players, sharing advice on where to lineup and shifting players around.