After long wait, Thomas Jefferson, city schools finally return to football field

Players danced and darted about in exuberance Thursday at Thomas Jefferson High as the Vikings took the practice field for the first time since 2019.
Though most local schools had an abbreviated 2020 spring football season, Richmond Public Schools canceled competition amid the pandemic. So Thursday's first official team practices were a little extra meaningful for Thomas Jefferson and other city schools.
"Let's get this work!" Vikings wide receiver and defensive back Josiah Hargrove yelled to the sky as he bounded onto the field.
Thomas Jefferson last played a game in December of 2019, a state semifinal loss at the tail end of a Class 2, Region A championship run and one of the most successful seasons in school history. Former coach P.J. Adams took the top job at Mills Godwin in May. Former Virginia Union defensive line coach Josef Harrison, a Teejay assistant under Adams, is gearing up for his first season as head coach.
And after roughly 19 months without high school football, Harrison said his Vikings couldn't be hungrier for competition.
“For some of them it was very tough. Not just physically, but mentally," Harrison said of the time away from the gridiron.
"Football is an outlet for some of these kids, a lot of them like to come to football practice just to release. ... It’s a great feeling to be back out here."
Arthur Sutton, a senior running back and safety, let out a heavy sigh and looked around at his teammates when asked about his emotions returning to the field.
"I missed being out here a lot," he said. "It was harsh. It's good to be back."
The Vikings engaged in one-on-one pass catching and defensive drills for a while after running laps around the field and stretching in a circle. As they celebrated acrobatic grabs and fingertip deflections with the occasional dance and light-hearted barb, the cheer team stomped and chanted on the other end of the field, sending echoes back and forth.
Senior wide receiver and defensive back Iyon Perry said his Vikings feel the expectations associated with the raised bar they set in 2019 by winning the school's first regional football title in its 90-plus-year history.
"We've got to keep that same energy," he said, nodding to himself. "I want to be a role model for those that are behind me to help us win."
Hargrove said he did a lot of work on his own time during the pandemic, and like Perry, wants to be a leader for younger players.
"We've got to just keep the tradition going, we don't want to be the people that let it down," he said of the Vikings winning culture. "Just leading, trying to keep everybody positive, let it be the standard here."
Ronald Thurston watched from the stands Thursday as his son, Treron, a sophomore running back and linebacker, practiced in preparation for his first high school season.
Thurston said his son is a "workaholic" who routinely took cones and a parachute out to local fields to practice on his own during the pandemic, before going to the local YMCA to lift weights. Thurston lives in Gilpin Court, and coaches kids in the area.
"It's giving these kids something positive to do," he said of the return of football. "It's a good influence in these kids' communities to have them back out here going in the right direction."
After one-on-one drills, Teejay switched to seven-on-seven sets, working on communication and assignments. Harrison walked among the players, sharing advice on where to lineup and shifting players around.
He said his players realize they've got their work cut out for them in the next month, as the coaches work to sort out depth charts with many new faces to account for. But more importantly, they realize that a return to the gridiron has to be about more than football.
"Not just winning games on the football field, but winning games in life as well, winning in the classroom — all of that has to become part of their nature in order for us to be successful as a football team," Harrison said.
“They’re all feeding off each other, it’s a great energy to be around. That energy is contagious. So now it’s time to take advantage of it — we get to play football.”
