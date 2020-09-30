Area high schools will mostly play district opponents in shortened football season, but there is wiggle room

Area high school football teams will stick mostly to playing district opponents if the shortened season gets under way in February, but they do have some flexibility to line up outside games.

That allows one of the of the area’s traditional nondistrict rivalry games – L.C. Bird and Thomas Dale -- to continue. That game is scheduled for March 12, Dale activities director Ricky Talman said.

For some of the area powers that are exploring marquee nondistrict matchups, there’s a dilemma: With a six-game season and only four teams qualifying for the region playoffs, will a district-only schedule be strong enough to earn enough points to get you in the playoffs, or do you risk trying to get a high quality opponent that might knock you out?

"You've got to be very strategic in the process," said Highland Springs football coach Loren Johnson, whose teams have won four state championships in the past five seasons.

How districts go about football scheduling has been an interesting component of the Virginia High School League’s decision to shift, and shorten, the three sports seasons due to the coronavirus pandemic. Teams are limited to 60% of their normal schedules, and in football only four teams will make the playoffs in each region.