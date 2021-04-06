Benedictine baseball coach Sean Ryan captures 300th win, reflects on 20 years of coaching

Ryan thanked Maggie Walker athletics administrators Jim Holdren and Paige Hawkins, as well as Benedictine's Barry Gibrall and former headmaster John McGinty for "taking a chance on [him]."

"It brings back a ton of very fond memories," Ryan said of the milestone.

The players didn't know Ryan had reached No. 300 on Saturday. But Ryan said they've started to find out since. He took home one of the game balls from the win over Archbishop Spalding to commemorate the achievement.

He said the milestone has also brought forth a good deal of emotion for him, perhaps due to the turbulence of the past year.

"Just knowing, by being away from it, how important it is to be able to help and guide young men through sports," Ryan said.

"You don't get into coaching to reach milestones like this. It's brought back a flood of positive memories about various players, families and experiences at both Maggie Walker and Benedictine."

When he started coaching, Ryan never expected to still be doing it 20 years later.

"And that might be another reason why it feels special right now," he said.

"I wouldn't be coaching here, 20 years later, if I didn't still love it. Losing it last year makes you realize even more how much you still like being a part of it."