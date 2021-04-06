Benedictine baseball coach Sean Ryan captures 300th win, reflects on 20 years of coaching

Sean Ryan's Cadets gave him a birthday present to cherish.
The Benedictine baseball coach since 2004, Ryan has won three state titles over 16 full seasons at the helm. This past Saturday, he reached the 300 career wins threshold on his birthday with a 3-2 victory over Archbishop Spalding.
Benedictine only played one game in 2020 before the pandemic brought sports to a halt. Ryan had forgotten since then that he was approaching the milestone, until he was doing preseason preparation a couple weeks ago and realized he'd soon hit the mark.
"The past few days I've been thinking about just how fortunate I've been to coach 20 years," said Ryan, who took his first job at Maggie Walker Governor's School prior to the 2002 season.
"You think about all the players and families you get to know and work with. And it's humbling and rewarding, those memories have come back with reaching this number. I'm grateful to my family who allows me to do it."
Ryan spent two seasons at Maggie Walker before taking the job at BCP. He's now 301-165 overall after his Cadets swept a doubleheader Saturday to move to 4-3 on the season.
In addition to the trio of state championships (2010, 2017, 2019) Benedictine has reached three VISAA semifinals, six quarterfinals and has been the runner-up twice under Ryan's leadership. He won his 100th game in 2010, and his 200th in 2015.
Ryan thanked Maggie Walker athletics administrators Jim Holdren and Paige Hawkins, as well as Benedictine's Barry Gibrall and former headmaster John McGinty for "taking a chance on [him]."
"It brings back a ton of very fond memories," Ryan said of the milestone.
The players didn't know Ryan had reached No. 300 on Saturday. But Ryan said they've started to find out since. He took home one of the game balls from the win over Archbishop Spalding to commemorate the achievement.
He said the milestone has also brought forth a good deal of emotion for him, perhaps due to the turbulence of the past year.
"Just knowing, by being away from it, how important it is to be able to help and guide young men through sports," Ryan said.
"You don't get into coaching to reach milestones like this. It's brought back a flood of positive memories about various players, families and experiences at both Maggie Walker and Benedictine."
When he started coaching, Ryan never expected to still be doing it 20 years later.
"And that might be another reason why it feels special right now," he said.
"I wouldn't be coaching here, 20 years later, if I didn't still love it. Losing it last year makes you realize even more how much you still like being a part of it."
