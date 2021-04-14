Clover Hill tackle Andrew Blanton chooses Old Dominion

Clover Hill standout offensive tackle and All-Metro heavyweight wrestler Andrew Blanton announced that he will continue his academic and athletic career at Old Dominion University.

Blanton visited the campus in Norfolk last Monday over spring break, and was “truly pleased with everything there.” He also has several friends who attend the university and have shared positive reviews.

“They had so many amazing opportunities, and the atmosphere there is amazing,” Blanton said. “All the opportunities and degrees they offer, along with the amazing football program, coach [Ricky] Rahne.”

Blanton wanted to stay close to home, and has some familiarity with the Tidewater area.

His uncle lives down there, so he’s visited over the years.

“They were excited when they heard I was interested,” Blanton said of his conversations with the ODU staff. “I can’t wait.”

Blanton added that head coach Bryan Jennings and the Clover Hill coaching staff have been instrumental in aiding him through a recruiting process that, for many athletes in the Class of 2021, has been rendered turbulent by the pandemic.