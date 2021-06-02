Colonial Heights hires former Prince George assistant Justin Keeler to coach football program

Colonial Heights has hired former Prince George assistant and Amelia County head coach Justin Keeler to lead the Colonials football program.

Former coach Kyle Krupp announced in April that he was stepping down. Colonial Heights has had three head coaches over the past four seasons, and Krupp was the first to stay for multiple seasons since Remus James (2012-2016). The Colonials' last winning season was 2005 (7-4). Since then, they've averaged 1.73 wins per season.

"I like building programs, I like challenges," Keeler said of the opportunity at Colonial Heights. "It's a challenge, but I think it's a challenge that's doable. It's exciting, that's why I applied for the job."

Keeler has one head coaching stop under his belt, three seasons (2015-17) at Amelia where he went 17-16 and reached the playoffs twice. His mother graduated from Amelia, his family has a farm in the area and Keeler still lives there.

"I had a lot of fond memories of going to see my grandparents farm when I was a kid, and being closer to that was exciting," Keeler said. "And when I took the job, I really enjoyed the players, they were great to work with, we had a lot of fun and had some success."