Commanders stars will make appearance in Richmond on Friday

The Washington Commanders will send some of their biggest names to Richmond for the day on Friday, to meet and greet fans as well as sign autographs.

The event will take place Friday from 1-5 p.m. at River City Roll, in Scott’s Addition.

The team will bring a supply of rally towels and limited-edition posters to distribute at the event.

Scheduled to appear from 2-3:30 p.m. are: Jonathan Allen, Terry McLaurin, Logan Thomas, Carson Wentz and coach Ron Rivera.

There will also be alumni players, with Vernon Davis expected to attend, as well as members of the Command Force entertainment team.

There is no cost to attend.

Later in the afternoon, the team will be at Armstrong High School for a girls flag football exhibition staged as part of the inaugural Nike Kickoff Classic. The event will start at 5 p.m.