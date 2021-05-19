Deep Run hires former Randolph-Macon player Joe Mullinax to lead football program

"It was a program that really stood out to me as one that can be built upon, with the success they've already had," Mullinax said. "I think we can continue to strive to make it an even bigger and better place to coach football, to be a part of a program and, more importantly, to develop young people."

Mullinax, a lineman, played at Macon from 2005-09 and was part of Yellow Jackets coach Pedro Arruza's first recruiting class. He coached at Mechanicsville High School for a couple years after graduating from Macon, then went to Bolton High in Tennessee for three years before moving back to Northern Virginia and taking a job at Unity Reed High, his alma mater.

From there, he took his first head coaching job at Brentsville. Of note, Mullinax's head coach at Unity Reed (formerly Stonewall Jackson High) was current Highland Springs coach Loren Johnson, in his first head coaching position at the time.

Mullinax said his first task at Deep Run is to listen -- to the community, stakeholders, returning coaches and, most importantly, to his players. He's a big believer in the "journey of football," and what the sport can teach his players about life. The Wildcats only started playing football in 2003, and Mullinax said he's got a lot of respect and admiration for the culture Hornik has left him, and the spirit of the Richmond football community in general.