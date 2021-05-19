Deep Run hires former Randolph-Macon player Joe Mullinax to lead football program

Deep Run principal Brian Fellows announced Tuesday night that the school has hired former Randolph-Macon football player and Brentsville District head coach Joe Mullinax to lead the Wildcats football program.
Former Deep Run coach Chad Hornik announced his retirement in March. The Wildcats went 3-3 this season after posting an 11-1 mark in 2019, one of the most successful seasons in program history.
"I'm excited to be in Richmond, I'm excited to be at Deep Run," Mullinax said. "I appreciate Dr. Fellows and Coach (Michael) Kidd giving me the opportunity. And I'm also thankful to the administration at Brentsville for the opportunity they provided me, I appreciate all they did for me."
Mullinax spent four seasons (2017-21) at Brentsville. The Tigers went 22-19 under his leadership and showed steady improvement over the course of his tenure, going 4-7, 6-6, 8-4 and 4-2 while winning or sharing three district titles. He said the Tigers program and Brentsville community will always hold a special place in his heart.
Mullinax recently had his third child, and said it was the right time for his family to make a move. His wife is from the Richmond area, so the family has roots here, though Mullinax himself is originally from Northern Virginia. He said he's familiar with the Wildcats program and has "always been impressed with the way they've done business."
"It was a program that really stood out to me as one that can be built upon, with the success they've already had," Mullinax said. "I think we can continue to strive to make it an even bigger and better place to coach football, to be a part of a program and, more importantly, to develop young people."
Mullinax, a lineman, played at Macon from 2005-09 and was part of Yellow Jackets coach Pedro Arruza's first recruiting class. He coached at Mechanicsville High School for a couple years after graduating from Macon, then went to Bolton High in Tennessee for three years before moving back to Northern Virginia and taking a job at Unity Reed High, his alma mater.
From there, he took his first head coaching job at Brentsville. Of note, Mullinax's head coach at Unity Reed (formerly Stonewall Jackson High) was current Highland Springs coach Loren Johnson, in his first head coaching position at the time.
Mullinax said his first task at Deep Run is to listen -- to the community, stakeholders, returning coaches and, most importantly, to his players. He's a big believer in the "journey of football," and what the sport can teach his players about life. The Wildcats only started playing football in 2003, and Mullinax said he's got a lot of respect and admiration for the culture Hornik has left him, and the spirit of the Richmond football community in general.
"If we handle our business in the classroom, if we handle things as a program well, if we treat each other with respect, the scoreboard will take care of itself, I'm a big believer in that," Mullinax said.
"I'm much more passionate about the kind of person they're going to be -- the kind of husband they're going to be, the kind father they're going to be, 10 or 20 years from now. That's how I'm going to measure myself as a coach, and I think Deep Run is a great place to continue to do that kind of work that I believe I was called to do."
(804) 649-6555
Twitter: @ZachJoachim