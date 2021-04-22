Family roots are foundation of Highland Springs football community

When Highland Springs running backs and strength coach Robbie Jackson first spoke with head coach Loren Johnson about joining his staff, the first thing Johnson impressed upon him was “It’s not about football.”

“Football will take care of itself,” said Jackson, who has two sons — Jordan, a senior running back, and Payton, a senior defensive lineman — on the team.

“It’s about everything else, life lessons, pouring that into the young men to help them enter adulthood with the right teaching and the right focus, which is what I believe in and my values as well. So it just fit where I wanted my boys to be for the next four years.”

The Jacksons are among the many examples of family roots defining the Highland Springs program. The Springers (7-0) on Saturday will seek their fifth state title berth in the past six seasons when they meet defending Class 5 champion Maury (6-1) in Norfolk in the state semifinals.

Those family connections have been a strong common thread driving the program’s sustained success, and helping it maintain a culture synonymous with the community.

“It’s all in the family at our place,” Johnson said with a chuckle, before reeling off a long list of families who’ve held prominent places in the Springers community.