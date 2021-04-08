Flourishing Manchester, resurgent Hermitage clash in 5B semifinals

Hall knew going into the year that a young roster would need to grow up fast. The Lancers went into the season with 19 freshmen, 17 sophomores and 23 juniors.

"We were trying to figure out who we were and what our identity was early on," Hall said.

Manchester's only loss of the season was in Week 1, a 27-6 defeat to Monacan (6-0), the top seed in the Class 4, Region B bracket.

"We kind of regrouped, the kids took ownership and worked their butts off the last few weeks to get better," Hall said.

"Watching the kids, how they've grown up in front of us, it's been a treat for me to watch. We consider ourselves blessed that we had a season at all. To have an opportunity to continue playing, it's like gravy on top for us."

On the defensive side of the ball, Hermitage senior edge rusher Marcos Torres has spent plenty of times in opposing backfields this season. Keeping him away from Shelton could be a key concern for Manchester.

And for the Lancers defense, linebackers RJ Brown, Anthony Brunelli and Bryson Sink will fly around and make tackles. Sturdifen also plays DB and leads the back end. Senior lineman Tyleek McCoy (6-foot-5, 340 pounds) will be pivotal to slowing the Panthers ground game.