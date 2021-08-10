Former James River coach James Riley III preparing for first season leading Huguenot football

Riley said, although there have been plenty challenges to come along with taking over a new program, gratitude has been the prevailing emotion for him early on.

"Head coaching opportunities don't come very often, and so when you get one, you really should be humble about it and be grateful for the opportunity to make the most of it," he said. "So that's really where my head is at right now."

The pandemic has slowed the process of building relationships within the Huguenot community, Riley said. But he hopes for opportunities to do events and meet the Falcon community soon "so they can understand that I'm here to stay."

Huguenot, which went 6-5 and made the playoffs under Addison Hayes in 2019, opens play at home Aug. 27 against Louisa before hosting Powhatan two weeks later. Riley said his kids are "ecstatic" about returning to competition, and although they've got plenty of unknowns following an unprecedented offseason, his Falcons haven't lowered expectations.

"I don't think anyone is under any delusion, this could be a tough year for us just with the late start," he said. "But we believe that if we're the best version of us, if we're clicking on all cylinders, we should make the playoffs."