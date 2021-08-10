Former James River coach James Riley III preparing for first season leading Huguenot football

After 14 seasons coaching at James River High, James Riley III is set to lead Huguenot football into its first season since 2019.
The Falcons fourth head coach in the last four seasons, Huguenot announced the hiring in late July. Riley coached just about every position group aside from the offensive line at James River, his alma mater. A Chesterfield native, he played football and wrestled at James River before graduating in 2001. Riley was named all-district, all-region and All-Metro as a football player, and earned all-conference honors playing his college ball at Hampden-Sydney.
A Rapids assistant for many years, Riley took the head job in March 2019 and went 2-11 over a full 2019 season then half of the spring 2021 slate before the sides parted ways mid-season. At Huguenot, he said his first order of business has been generating excitement around a program that hasn't taken the field since November of 2019.
"A lot of young men were discouraged when they lost that season, and then everything kind of opened up slowly," Riley said. "So there was a lot of uncertainty and doubt for a lot of these young men."
He added that some players are a year behind developmentally, so some lessons are being condensed into a smaller learning window. Putting together a staff has also been a challenge this late in the summer, he said, but the first week-and-a-half of practice has been energetic -- players asked to put on full pads and hit the very first day.
Riley said, although there have been plenty challenges to come along with taking over a new program, gratitude has been the prevailing emotion for him early on.
"Head coaching opportunities don't come very often, and so when you get one, you really should be humble about it and be grateful for the opportunity to make the most of it," he said. "So that's really where my head is at right now."
The pandemic has slowed the process of building relationships within the Huguenot community, Riley said. But he hopes for opportunities to do events and meet the Falcon community soon "so they can understand that I'm here to stay."
Huguenot, which went 6-5 and made the playoffs under Addison Hayes in 2019, opens play at home Aug. 27 against Louisa before hosting Powhatan two weeks later. Riley said his kids are "ecstatic" about returning to competition, and although they've got plenty of unknowns following an unprecedented offseason, his Falcons haven't lowered expectations.
"I don't think anyone is under any delusion, this could be a tough year for us just with the late start," he said. "But we believe that if we're the best version of us, if we're clicking on all cylinders, we should make the playoffs."
