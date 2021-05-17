Former Thomas Jefferson football coach PJ Adams takes helm at Mills Godwin

After spending three seasons (2017-19) at Thomas Jefferson, former Vikings head football coach P.J. Adams is taking the top job at Mills Godwin.
Adams went 26-12 at Teejay. He led the Vikings to a 2019 Class 2 state semifinal appearance, the school's first state playoff appearance in its 90-year history, and won a school-record 11 games.
"I'm proud of what we accomplished, I'm proud of what the kids did," Adams said of his time at Teejay. "I've had opportunities to leave before, but I felt like this was the right time."
Adams said he saw in the Eagles program a school with the facilities and athletes necessary to establish a winning culture. A strong offensive line and talented crop of eighth graders, Adams added, made Godwin "a good place to call home."
The Eagles went 1-5 this past spring season and 3-7 in 2019. Adams applied for the position online when the job posted, then went through the interview process with Godwin AD Tom Nadeau.
With the quick turnaround to the fall season, Adams plans to hit the ground running. He said the first step in building up the program is filling out his coaching staff, keeping some coaches who were already there while also bringing in a couple of his guys. Next is getting the kids in the weight room, then beginning the process of installing his offensive and defensive systems.
Putting his stamp on the program begins with "getting back to basics," Adams said.
"Very simplistic approach. We want to be a balanced offensive and establish a power running game, but also have the ability to throw the ball," he said. "And on defense, we're simplistic, the less they've got to think about, the faster they can play on the football field."
Richmond Public Schools did not compete in fall sports because of the pandemic, so Thomas Jefferson did not have a spring season. Adams said he's eager to get back out on the sidelines, and grateful for the opportunities he's been presented with at both Teejay and Godwin.
"I'm very hungry to get back out there. I've watched a lot of football over the year, seen a lot of good football being played, and I just want to get back to that again," Adams said.
"I'm just thankful for Mr. Nadeau and Mrs. (principal Leigh) Dunavant for giving me the opportunity, and I thank Thomas Jefferson for the opportunity they gave me before."
