Former Thomas Jefferson football coach PJ Adams takes helm at Mills Godwin

After spending three seasons (2017-19) at Thomas Jefferson, former Vikings head football coach P.J. Adams is taking the top job at Mills Godwin.

Adams went 26-12 at Teejay. He led the Vikings to a 2019 Class 2 state semifinal appearance, the school's first state playoff appearance in its 90-year history, and won a school-record 11 games.

"I'm proud of what we accomplished, I'm proud of what the kids did," Adams said of his time at Teejay. "I've had opportunities to leave before, but I felt like this was the right time."

Adams said he saw in the Eagles program a school with the facilities and athletes necessary to establish a winning culture. A strong offensive line and talented crop of eighth graders, Adams added, made Godwin "a good place to call home."

The Eagles went 1-5 this past spring season and 3-7 in 2019. Adams applied for the position online when the job posted, then went through the interview process with Godwin AD Tom Nadeau.