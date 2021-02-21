Hermitage and Varina, two longtime powers with new coaches, clash to kick off high school football season

New head coaching eras at two of Richmond’s cornerstone high school football programs will clash Monday to kick off the season when David Bedwell’s Hermitage team travels to meet Marcus Lewis’ Varina outfit.
A former Blue Devils linebacker, Lewis has been an assistant coach at the school since 2008 and defensive coordinator since 2013. Former head coach Stu Brown resigned last year. He, along with prominent Varina alumni and former NFL players Michael Robinson and Andre Branch, wrote letters to Varina administration advocating for Lewis to take over.
“It’s a great feeling to take charge and hopefully we can finally finish and get to a state championship,” said Lewis, whose brother and cousins played at Varina. “When you wear that blue and gold, there’s just a different type of pride.”
Varina went 93-44 under Brown and won regional titles in 2008 and 2019. Lewis is the team’s fourth coach since 1990, after Ed Bulheller, Gary Chilcoat and Brown. Varina lost to eventual Class 5 champion Maury 17-14 in the state semifinals last year.
Hermitage went 4-6 last year under a staff largely assembled by Bedwell, who was hired in February 2019. But he was on paid leave for the season after his arrest in August on charges of embezzling more than $5,000 worth of football-related equipment while he was athletics director at L.C. Bird. Bedwell was the AD at Bird for two years after coaching the Skyhawks for 17 years, during which he won three state titles.
Bedwell was reinstated in December, six days after he pleaded guilty to a misdemeanor stemming from the embezzlement charge.
“I’m just excited to be back,” Bedwell said ahead of his first game since stepping away from coaching after the 2016 season. Bedwell has 203 wins over 20 seasons — including three at Henrico. That’s fifth-most in the Richmond area and first among active coaches.
“I’ve had to wait a little longer than I’ve wanted to, I’m just ready to move forward and coach these kids as hard as I can and just be back,” Bedwell said.
“That’s what I’ve always wanted to do, in my time away I’ve really missed it and I’m just excited. Probably nobody will be more excited or nervous than me on Monday night, that’s for sure.”
Bedwell’s Bird teams were long known for a dominant run game. He credits that reputation to dynamic running backs and stout offensive lines. The Panthers will feature the senior-sophomore duo of Nigel James and Jeremiah Coney in the backfield this year. Lewis said he told his Blue Devils that James will be one of the toughest running backs they see this season.
“We can’t allow them to sustain long drives, especially with that running back [James] they have,” Lewis said, adding that ball security and getting off the field on defense will be key factors in a matchup where both teams will have to knock off some rust.
“We’ve got to definitely make sure we gang-tackle and get to the ball.”
Bedwell said a number of his Panthers have a background in a spread offense, so they may mix up styles more than many of his Bird teams did. Senior quarterback Brock Schaeffer and junior Jaylen Burton offer different skill sets and will split time under center, Bedwell said.
For Varina, the primary weapons will be 2019 second-team All-Metro senior quarterback Bobby Dunn and senior running back Jailen Walker. Senior center Caleb Gosney (6-foot-3, 285 pounds) completes an experienced trio likely to spearhead an offense with inexperience in the wide receiving corps and offensive line beyond Gosney.
The Blue Devils’ grizzled linebacking corps stands out on defense. Seniors Omarion Robinson, Jaden Carthorne and Walker form a trio that Lewis said will collectively quarterback the unit.
The Panthers’ defense will feature four senior linemen — ends Marcos Torres and Stanley Athey and tackles Carlos Alexander (6-0, 300) and Gabe Clayton (6-3, 270). Bedwell said his staff brought with it not only the philosophy of running the ball consistently, but of stopping the run.
Both coaches said the recent extreme weather has curtailed efforts to prepare for the season. Much has been done virtually between the pandemic and ice storms.
“They’re just good kids who’ve overcome a lot of adversity and hopefully all their work will pay off,” Bedwell said of his Panthers.
“I wouldn’t expect a midseason-form game from either team on Monday night. It’s tough for both teams as far as getting done what they want to get done because of the quick and unusual preseason. Hopefully, it won’t be too sloppy and we can give whatever fans are allowed to come a good game.”
Lewis said communicating with everyone in and around his program, from players to parents, has been difficult. Some may not have internet or a cell phone. The process of taking over the program has been affected by the pandemic from the outset. The first day he was supposed to meet with parents was the Thursday in mid-March 2020 just before school was first shut down.
Lewis said he and his players are relieved to be getting on the field.
“I believe the kids need this, for a lot of the kids this is one of their ways out not only as far as playing football, sometimes that’s all we think about,” Lewis said. “But also just knowing they’ve got to have the grades as well.”
(804) 649-6555
Twitter: @ZachJoachim