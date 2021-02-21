Hermitage and Varina, two longtime powers with new coaches, clash to kick off high school football season

“They’re just good kids who’ve overcome a lot of adversity and hopefully all their work will pay off,” Bedwell said of his Panthers.

“I wouldn’t expect a midseason-form game from either team on Monday night. It’s tough for both teams as far as getting done what they want to get done because of the quick and unusual preseason. Hopefully, it won’t be too sloppy and we can give whatever fans are allowed to come a good game.”

Lewis said communicating with everyone in and around his program, from players to parents, has been difficult. Some may not have internet or a cell phone. The process of taking over the program has been affected by the pandemic from the outset. The first day he was supposed to meet with parents was the Thursday in mid-March 2020 just before school was first shut down.

Lewis said he and his players are relieved to be getting on the field.

“I believe the kids need this, for a lot of the kids this is one of their ways out not only as far as playing football, sometimes that’s all we think about,” Lewis said. “But also just knowing they’ve got to have the grades as well.”