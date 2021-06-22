Hermitage football coach David Bedwell resigns, citing personal and family reasons

Hermitage football coach David Bedwell has resigned as the Panthers head coach and school guidance counselor after one season leading the program.

Bedwell said his resignation is due to family and personal reasons. Hermitage went 6-0 this spring season before losing to Manchester 49-28 in the Region 5B semifinal. It was a resurgent campaign for a program long considered one of Richmond’s best during the Patrick Kane era (2001-2017).

Hermitage had fallen on hard times since Kane’s departure, going 1-9 in 2018 and 4-6 in 2019. But Bedwell, who won state championships with L.C. Bird in 2012, ’13 and ’14, immediately revived the local power in his first season on the sidelines since 2016. He said he plans to return to coaching.

“I look forward to coaching again once I can find the right fit for me,” Bedwell said via text Tuesday.

“Looking forward to getting back on the sidelines when the time is right.”

Bedwell has 209 wins over 21 seasons — including three at Henrico. That’s fifth-most in the Richmond area and was first among active coaches.