Hermitage football coach David Bedwell resigns, citing personal and family reasons

Hermitage football coach David Bedwell has resigned as the Panthers head coach and school guidance counselor after one season leading the program.
Bedwell said his resignation is due to family and personal reasons. Hermitage went 6-0 this spring season before losing to Manchester 49-28 in the Region 5B semifinal. It was a resurgent campaign for a program long considered one of Richmond’s best during the Patrick Kane era (2001-2017).
Hermitage had fallen on hard times since Kane’s departure, going 1-9 in 2018 and 4-6 in 2019. But Bedwell, who won state championships with L.C. Bird in 2012, ’13 and ’14, immediately revived the local power in his first season on the sidelines since 2016. He said he plans to return to coaching.
“I look forward to coaching again once I can find the right fit for me,” Bedwell said via text Tuesday.
“Looking forward to getting back on the sidelines when the time is right.”
Bedwell has 209 wins over 21 seasons — including three at Henrico. That’s fifth-most in the Richmond area and was first among active coaches.
Hermitage has named Timothy Jean-Pierre, a former Panthers player in the early 2000s under Kane, its interim coach. Jean-Pierre played linebacker at Norfolk State, was an assistant under Loren Johnson at Highland Springs and an assistant under Kane at Hermitage before staying on to coach under Derrick Johnson in 2018, then under Bedwell since. He has 10-plus years of experience coaching on the Hermitage sidelines.
Rollison said he’s not sure if Jean-Pierre will stay on as the Panthers head coach this upcoming fall season, or if they’ll hire a new head coach beforehand.
“He’s the interim coach up until we go through the process of hiring a coach,” Rollison said.
The job was sent in to be posted on Tuesday, Rollison said, and he’s not sure how long that process will take.
“We told Tim [Jean-Pierre] this, I’m just not sure how long that interim tag is there,” Rollison said. “I don’t know right now what we’ll do with applicants and the job. ... For the near future for sure, he will be our head coach.”
Rollison added that the timing of the job posting might make the hiring process difficult because many prospective coaches have already accepted positions at other locations or begun preseason work this close to the fall.
