High school notes: King William out of playoffs, Colonials coach steps down, Springs kicker nearing milestone, Dale game moved

The VHSL announced on Tuesday that King William will not participate in the Class 2 football playoffs after a positive COVID-19 test within the program.
The Cavaliers (4-0) were the No. 2 seed in the 2A regional. Their opponent, No. 3 Amelia County (3-3), automatically advances to the 2A final against the winner of No. 1 Nottoway (3-0) and No. 4 Poquoson (2-2). The game was declared a no contest.
Colonial Heights coach stepping down
Colonial Heights football coach Kyle Krupp, who took over the program before the 2019 season, announced on Twitter that he's stepping down.
The Colonials have had three head coaches over the past four seasons, and Krupp was the only one to stay for multiple seasons since Remus James (2012-2016). Colonial Heights' last winning season was 2005 (7-4). Since then, the Colonials have averaged 1.73 wins per season.
Krupp won his last game at the helm, a 40-30 victory for the Colonials (1-4) over Petersburg (1-4) last Friday.
"I want to thank the administration, staff and community for the support over the past two seasons," Krupp wrote on Twitter.
"Thank you to my staff and their families that poured countless hours into making the program go. Thank you to my players that continued to show up and work day after day I'll never be able to express how much you guys meant to me. Last but not least thank you to my family for the sacrifices you've made to give me the ability to pursue my passion."
Springers kicker Alsheskie nearing milestone
Highland Springs senior kicker Jayden Alsheskie has made 185 point-after attempts over the course of his career, good for third in VHSL history.
Alsheskie won't catch the No. 1 kicker on the list, Sam Goodson of Rivershead, who made 303 PATs and graduated in 2013. But Alsheskie does have a good chance to move up to No. 2. He's 10 PATs behind Ryan Trotman of Oscar Smith, who made 195 and graduated in 2009. No. 1 Highland Springs plays No. 4 Prince George in the Class 5, Region B semifinal Friday at Varina.
Alsheskie is also second all-time for field goals in the Richmond area with 18, behind Goochland's Colby Cooke (32). Alsheskie has 236 career points and has made all 26 of his PAT attempts this season.
Thomas Dale to play regional semifinal on Thursday
The Class 6, Region A football semifinal between No. 2 Thomas Dale (5-0) and No. 3 Franklin County (4-2), originally scheduled for Friday, has been moved to Thursday at 7 p.m. due to the threat of inclement weather on Friday. The higher-seeded Knights are the host team.
(804) 649-6555
Twitter: @ZachJoachim