High school notes: King William out of playoffs, Colonials coach steps down, Springs kicker nearing milestone, Dale game moved

The VHSL announced on Tuesday that King William will not participate in the Class 2 football playoffs after a positive COVID-19 test within the program.

The Cavaliers (4-0) were the No. 2 seed in the 2A regional. Their opponent, No. 3 Amelia County (3-3), automatically advances to the 2A final against the winner of No. 1 Nottoway (3-0) and No. 4 Poquoson (2-2). The game was declared a no contest.

Colonial Heights coach stepping down

Colonial Heights football coach Kyle Krupp, who took over the program before the 2019 season, announced on Twitter that he's stepping down.

The Colonials have had three head coaches over the past four seasons, and Krupp was the only one to stay for multiple seasons since Remus James (2012-2016). Colonial Heights' last winning season was 2005 (7-4). Since then, the Colonials have averaged 1.73 wins per season.

Krupp won his last game at the helm, a 40-30 victory for the Colonials (1-4) over Petersburg (1-4) last Friday.

"I want to thank the administration, staff and community for the support over the past two seasons," Krupp wrote on Twitter.