Highland Springs exacts revenge on Varina behind Jordan Jackson, Jamareeh Jones

"I knew what I had to do, all game they were pinching inside," he said, describing the touchdown run that he bounced to the outside. "So I knew if they go inside, I got Mike (Hodge) on the outside to block. And that's touchdown. ... Once it gets late into the game, it's real hard to stop me."

Springers coach Loren Johnson said the game had a playoff atmosphere.

Each side of the stands was mostly full in accordance with loosening coronavirus restrictions that began this month. Cowbells rang, horns blared, feet stomped on bleachers and fans oohd and aahd in unison at big hits.

It was one of many games this weekend featuring an environment as close to normal as the Richmond football scene has experienced since the end of the 2019 season.

"Any time you're playing Varina, it's going to be a ball game," Johnson said. "These kids hang out together, they know each other, they grew up together. So it's one of those neighborhood rivalries that always is going to be a barn burner, always going to be a dogfight and come down to the end."

The Springers never trailed, but a stout Varina defense kept the Blue Devils in it until Jackson's touchdown.