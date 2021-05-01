Highland Springs falls in Class 5 championship 13-10 in overtime on wild Stone Bridge touchdown

A dry eye was hard to come by on either side after a prayer was answered to end a heart-pounding Class 5 championship game Saturday at Varina High School.
It was the second possession of overtime between Region B champion Highland Springs (8-1) and Region C winner Stone Bridge (9-0). The Springers had just taken their first lead at 10-7, and the Bulldogs faced a third-and-16 and needed a touchdown to win the game or a field goal to extend it.
Stone Bridge quarterback Billy Wiles took the shotgun snap and rolled right to his throwing side. With nobody open in front of him, Wiles stopped, looking back across his body to receiver Jacob Thomas, who had broken off his route and faded to the left corner of the end zone.
With all 1,000-plus attendees on their feet, Wiles threw up a prayer, and the football gods answered.
“I kind of knew he was going to throw it up,” said Thomas, who came down with a leaping catch and tossed the ball to the heavens as his teammates stormed onto the field in jubilation.
“And while the ball is in the air, time kind of slows down. I caught it and it was crazy.”
The play gave Stone Bridge a 13-10 win and its second state title in the program’s 10th title-game appearance since 2005. The Springers, winners of four of the past six Class 5 crowns, beat the Bulldogs in the 2015, 2016 and 2018 finals.
Despite the ending, Highland Springs coach Loren Johnson was proud of his team accomplishments in the trying season.
I’m excited about what our football program has done, I’m excited about all the adversity we’ve had to overcome,” he said.
The Springers’ home stadium is under construction, and they’ve had to travel for practice and home games. And like all teams in this pandemic time, they have had to clear hurdles.
“But those aren’t excuses. It creates resiliency in our kids,” Johnson said.
“And they don’t see it right now, but 10, 15 years from now, they’ll talk about this game and they’ll talk about how tough things were in their house, or with their family, and because of it, they’ll be better men.”
The route traveled to Thomas’ game-winning touchdown grab over Springers cornerback Damond Harmon was a winding one filled with momentum swings and missed opportunities for both sides.
Bulldogs receiver DJ Cobbs caught a 49-yard touchdown in the first quarter to open the scoring and give Stone Bridge the lead against a Springers defense that had posted five shutouts and allowed 31 points all season.
But Wiles, who is set to walk on at Clemson, and the Stone Bridge offense, which averages 58 points, were largely held in check for the remainder of regulation. Springers defensive end Kelvin Gilliam wreaked havoc in the backfield. The Bulldogs mustered 114 yards through the air and 113 on the ground.
The Stone Bridge defense, led by senior linebacker Skylar Martin, kept the Bulldogs in the driver’s seat most of the way. The Springers netted 150 passing yards and 105 rushing, but reached the red zone just once on a first-quarter drive that ended in a missed field goal attempt. Martin was all over the field, making tackles in the trenches and out in space.
But with a little more than a minute left in the third quarter, the Highland Springs offense found its breakthrough. Running back Jordan Jackson took a handoff at midfield, and was initially stopped by a scrum at the line of scrimmage. But Jackson, a hard-nosed runner, stayed on his feet and bounced to the outside, taking the carry 50 yards down the left sideline to the house.
Both sides of the stands were nearly full for the first time all season. Jackson’s touchdown brought the Springers’ supporters to their feet in full throat, ringing cowbells and blaring horns as momentum swung to their side for the first time. The Bulldogs’ fanss, who had been raucous, fell silent with apprehension.
A handful of punts, turnovers on downs, a Stone Bridge fumble and a Highland Springs interception ensued. Then the Bulldogs went on a methodical drive in the final minutes of regulation to set up a would-be game-winning field goal at the Highland Springs 1-yard line with 2.8 seconds on the clock.
But the kick was wide left. The Highland Springs sideline and stands erupted, and the Springers carried momentum into overtime until Mills threw up his fateful prayer.
Highland Springs receivers Quanye Veney and Latrell Sutton and cornerback Daquan Giles, all juniors, said the quick turnaround to the fall season is welcome because they’re ready to get back to work.
“Everybody’s ready to fight again, come back and finish next year,” Jones said.
Stone Bridge 7 0 0 0 6 — 13
Highland Springs 0 0 7 0 3 — 10
SB—Cobb 49 pass from Wiles (Aridi kick)
HS—Jackson 50 run (Alsheskie kick)
HS—Alsheskie 30 FG
SB—Thomas 16 pass from Wiles
Passing: HS: Juwan Dent 13-29-138-1; Jamareeh Jones 1-1-12-0; SB: Billy Wiles 8-19-114-0.
Rushing: HS: Jordan Jackson 17-96; Juwan Dent 2-0; Jamareeh Jones 2-5; Quanye Veney 1-4; Raeshon Smith 1-0; SB: Eli Mason 22-77; Najee Richards 4-31; Jacob Thomas 1--4; Billy Wiles 3-7; DJ Cobbs 1-0; Jeremiah Covington-Griggs 2-2.
Receiving: HS: Quanye Veney 7-50; Latrell Sutton 4-74; Michael Hodge 3-26; SB: Jacob Thomas 4-40; DJ Cobbs 4-74.
