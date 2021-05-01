Highland Springs falls in Class 5 championship 13-10 in overtime on wild Stone Bridge touchdown

A dry eye was hard to come by on either side after a prayer was answered to end a heart-pounding Class 5 championship game Saturday at Varina High School.

It was the second possession of overtime between Region B champion Highland Springs (8-1) and Region C winner Stone Bridge (9-0). The Springers had just taken their first lead at 10-7, and the Bulldogs faced a third-and-16 and needed a touchdown to win the game or a field goal to extend it.

Stone Bridge quarterback Billy Wiles took the shotgun snap and rolled right to his throwing side. With nobody open in front of him, Wiles stopped, looking back across his body to receiver Jacob Thomas, who had broken off his route and faded to the left corner of the end zone.

With all 1,000-plus attendees on their feet, Wiles threw up a prayer, and the football gods answered.

“I kind of knew he was going to throw it up,” said Thomas, who came down with a leaping catch and tossed the ball to the heavens as his teammates stormed onto the field in jubilation.

“And while the ball is in the air, time kind of slows down. I caught it and it was crazy.”