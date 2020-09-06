Highland Springs QB Jamareeh Jones commits to Boston College

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from the Richmond Times-Dispatch, your Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Highland Springs quarterback Jamareeh “Bugg” Jones on Sunday announced his commitment to play football at Boston College, becoming the first local player to go there since Patrick Henry’s Damien Woody.

Jones said BC’s academic opportunity drove his decision as well as the chance to go against ACC competition. Jones had at least 12 offers, including interest from West Virginia, Maryland, North Carolina, Vanderbilt and Pittsburgh.

“Big-time academic school, that’s No. 1 for me,” Jones said.

“Every time I brought up a new school that was talking to me, that’s the first question my mom asked. So for them to have that level of a degree, and also to play in a conference like the ACC, that’s big.”

Jones said his conversations with BC coaches didn’t involve football until after a month of dialogue. They first asked about his family and life off the gridiron and contacted his father directly. That approach endeared him to the coaching staff and was key in his decision, Jones said.

Jones, who is 6-foot-1, 190 pounds, is listed as an athlete on recruiting sites. As the Springers’ starting quarterback in 2019, he threw for more than 800 yards and scored a dozen touchdowns.