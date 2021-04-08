In 3B semifinals, Goochland coach Alex Fruth faces former player at Randolph-Macon

Though Goochland and Brentsville District have never met on the football field, the teams' coaching staffs will have plenty of familiarity with one another when they meet in Friday's Class 3, Region B semifinal.

Bulldogs coach Alex Fruth spent two seasons as an assistant at Randolph-Macon, and current Brentsville coach Joe Mullinax played offensive line for the Yellow Jackets while Fruth was in Ashland.

The two have talked off and on over the years and during this week leading up to the game. Fruth said it will be a cool experience coaching against his former player. Mullinax also has family connections in the Goochland area.

"While the players might not know one another, I know Joe and what his program has done the past couple years," Fruth said. "It breeds some prior knowledge ahead of time."

The Bulldogs (5-0) have won every game by double digits this season outside of a hard-fought 14-12 victory over Liberty High School in Fauquier County, a 5A school. Fruth said that close road victory has helped prepare his team for playoff football.

Junior quarterback CJ Towles has grown to become a savvy decision maker, Fruth said. Goochland has only thrown one interception this season.