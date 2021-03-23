James River wins first game under interim coach; Dinwiddie downs No. 3 Hopewell

James River and football coach James Riley III, who was hired in March 2019, parted ways last week. Interim coach Kyle Freedman won his first game at the helm Monday night when the Rapids beat L.C. Bird 25-24.

Hilton, Generals down No. 3 Blue Devils

Quarterback Brenton Hilton accounted for 311 yards of total offense and three touchdowns as host Dinwiddie (3-1) beat No. 3 Hopewell (1-1) 26-14 Monday night.

Hilton completed 19 of 30 passes for 240 yards and two scores. He also rushed 16 times for 71 yards and another touchdown. Receiver Kelmari Brown had eight receptions for 150 yards and caught both of Hilton's touchdown passes.

Hopewell was playing its first game in three weeks. Blue Devils running back Robert Briggs rushed 14 times for 108 yards and a pair of scores. Fellow back Mason Cumbie had 120 yards on 13 carries. Kesean Henderson had six tackles, three for loss, including a sack.