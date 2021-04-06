Keytaon Thompson eager to do it all again for UVA football

CHARLOTTESVILLE – Being asked to play all over the football field last season took Keytaon Thompson back to his childhood in Louisiana.

“Almost like you’re playing with your friends in the backyard again,” said Thompson. “Running around and lining up at all these different positions and learning new things each and every day.”

Thompson came to Virginia as a transfer quarterback from Mississippi State. He had shown flashes of his dual-threat talent with the Bulldogs. Then, following a coaching change and the addition of a transfer quarterback, Thompson went looking for a new home.

He found it in Charlottesville.

But after immersing himself in the Cavaliers’ playbook going into last fall, he suffered a partially torn labrum in his throwing shoulder. The injury meant he wouldn’t get the chance to compete with Brennan Armstrong for the starting job, but neither Thompson nor the Virginia coaching staff gave up on the possibility that the former four-star prospect could be an impact player for the offense.