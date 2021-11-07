McElroy: Washington Football Team has reached the familiar point of irrelevancy

If you are a fan of the Washington Football Team, what are you doing Sunday with your team on a bye?
Are you headed out to the little one’s soccer match?
Maybe it’s a good day for a nature walk as the leaves burst into color.
Possibly you’re going to relax on the couch and watch a NFL team that is still relevant.
Yes, for fans of the Burgundy and Gold, Washington has reached that all too familiar point of the season: irrelevancy.
It’s that premature point on the calendar where it’s about “next year.” Who will this team draft? Hypotheticals abound about how this team could land Aaron Rodgers or Matt Ryan.
Yes, at 2-6, with Tampa Bay on the horizon after the bye, let’s just call this season what it is: over.
In a previous column, my concern was that this could happen before Thanksgiving. Turns out it occurred before we ran out of candy at Casa de McElroy last Sunday.
Some eternal optimists of this team, very few, might interject that, “Well, Wes, they were 2-6 last year and look what happened?”
My reasonable counter to burst that balloon would be that Dallas wasn’t 6-1 last November.
Washington fans have been here before, actually many times. Yet this feels like another new low.
Heading into this year there felt like a glimmer of hope and a sliver of a reason to believe that something was being built on the field even while scandal and turmoil swirled around the organization.
Was Ron Rivera actually bringing stability and success to this team? Had it found offensive weapons like Ryan Fitzpatrick and Curtis Samuel to complement this emerging defense that added William Jackson III? These were things we pondered.
There were multiple national analysts on ESPN speaking of this squad as an 11- or 12-win team. Mike Greenberg said Washington was the “best kept secret” in the NFL that Vegas didn’t see coming.
No Greeny, Vegas didn’t see this coming. Because it actually had Washington’s win total at 8.5 and this team looks like it will fall well short of winning 8 or 9 games.
If Washington had entered this season without hype or expectations, if Rivera was using the word “developmental” back in July, 2-6 would feel normal. However, this feels different, not just because this season is a disappointment, but it feels like another chapter of the endless disappointment that’s cloaked this organization for the past two decades.
How much more can fans take?
Let me rephrase that, since Fed Ex Field still is half-full weekly and usually half of those in attendance are for the opposing team: How much — of those who still are actually passionate about this team- — can you take?
Being a fan of a team is much like a marriage. When you commit to a team as a true fan it should be in good times and bad.
But in life and marriage, there are relationships that don’t last the test of time and there are those where sometimes it’s not healthy just to “stick it out.”
If you’re a Washington fan, what makes you stay in this marriage? How do you get through the constant losing or the inability of an organization to find a franchise quarterback?
If the losing isn’t bad enough, how tough is it to stand by your team when it is the butt of jokes or the focus of constant national embarrassments and dark moments, as we’ve witnessed revealed in the past few months with Washington’s toxic work environment. This is something only a fan can answer.
But how many times can you keep going back and thinking, “This time will be different?”
Even with new front-office executives, who in their defense receive no benefit of the doubt because of sins of the past, October still felt like the same old thing with new controversies: a 1-4 record, a raid by the DEA, a Washington Post report about hush money being paid to former employees, leaked Bruce Allen emails, and then the complete calamity of Sean Taylor’s number retirement, which emotionally stung a fan base that was given a whopping three days heads-up that the organization was going to honor a player they forever hold dear in their hearts. This was followed by a ceremony that felt as if it was thrown together in three days.
Sean Taylor deserved better. His fans deserved better.
That bring us to where we are now.
Actually, where are we?
Is it onto discussing who is the next quarterback? Will this team be in position to draft one, or how much will it have to give up to lure one in free agency?
Will Dan Snyder, Roger Goodell and Beth Wilkinson be called before Congress?
Oh yeah, then there’s the big reveal of the new name, which is something many in the front office are hoping will rejuvenate the fan base but now has the feel of becoming a big backfire.
Automatically there will be a segment of the fan base that doesn’t like the new name because it’s not “Redskins” or that it ended up not being their personal favorite.
Others will view the grand announcement as a promotional mirage only able to see a new name yet the same team and same organization with the same owner.
Will there be those who look around and go, “This isn’t my team anymore. This isn’t who I committed to years or decades ago.”
Are there those wondering, “Why am I staying in this relationship at all?”
Well, you’ve got some time to think about those questions, especially with plenty of time on your upcoming Sundays.
Wes McElroy hosts a daily sports talk show at noon on 910 and 105.1.