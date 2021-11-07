McElroy: Washington Football Team has reached the familiar point of irrelevancy

Being a fan of a team is much like a marriage. When you commit to a team as a true fan it should be in good times and bad.

But in life and marriage, there are relationships that don’t last the test of time and there are those where sometimes it’s not healthy just to “stick it out.”

If you’re a Washington fan, what makes you stay in this marriage? How do you get through the constant losing or the inability of an organization to find a franchise quarterback?

If the losing isn’t bad enough, how tough is it to stand by your team when it is the butt of jokes or the focus of constant national embarrassments and dark moments, as we’ve witnessed revealed in the past few months with Washington’s toxic work environment. This is something only a fan can answer.

But how many times can you keep going back and thinking, “This time will be different?”