Mills Godwin's Henry Duke uproots for fall football

Henry Duke has wanted to play football at the University of Virginia for much of his life, and he wasn’t going to let a pandemic stop him from chasing that dream.

The Mills Godwin senior recently announced he will walk on to play tight end for the Cavaliers. But when the Eagles lost their fall season to the pandemic, Duke, like so many high school athletes across the country, found himself in recruiting limbo.

A two-way player on the offensive and defensive lines at Godwin, Duke was faced with a decision when the VHSL in July voted to postpone fall high school sports until March. Would he stand pat in hopes of garnering offers during a potential spring season, or find another avenue of competition?

He decided on the latter, and moved with his father to play his senior season at North Myrtle Beach High School in Horry County, S.C. He has since returned to complete his senior year at Godwin.

“The biggest reason was recruitment,” Duke said of the decision to uproot temporarily.

“We [he and his father] both knew that people who played in the fall would have a leg up on people who played in the spring, just to get that senior film in before signing day.”