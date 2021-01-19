Mills Godwin's Henry Duke uproots for fall football

Henry Duke has wanted to play football at the University of Virginia for much of his life, and he wasn’t going to let a pandemic stop him from chasing that dream.
The Mills Godwin senior recently announced he will walk on to play tight end for the Cavaliers. But when the Eagles lost their fall season to the pandemic, Duke, like so many high school athletes across the country, found himself in recruiting limbo.
A two-way player on the offensive and defensive lines at Godwin, Duke was faced with a decision when the VHSL in July voted to postpone fall high school sports until March. Would he stand pat in hopes of garnering offers during a potential spring season, or find another avenue of competition?
He decided on the latter, and moved with his father to play his senior season at North Myrtle Beach High School in Horry County, S.C. He has since returned to complete his senior year at Godwin.
“The biggest reason was recruitment,” Duke said of the decision to uproot temporarily.
“We [he and his father] both knew that people who played in the fall would have a leg up on people who played in the spring, just to get that senior film in before signing day.”
In his new football program, Duke sought a happy medium — he wanted a chance at a winning record and playoff success, but also didn’t want to piggyback on an already established powerhouse. North Myrtle Beach proved the perfect scenario. The Chiefs had gone 6-5 the previous season and were in the process of taking the next step as a program, Duke said.
He played both sides of the ball again, the only two-way starter for the Chiefs. But he also got more rest on defense side, and a chance to play tight end, his favored position. North Myrtle Beach went 9-1, including a resounding 34-6 win over rival Myrtle Beach. The Chiefs’ only loss came in the state title game.
“It was awesome,” Duke said of the energy surrounding the program. “It’s not a very big city, North Myrtle Beach. The whole community rallies around you, and rallies around the football team.”
Crowds at games were limited, but Duke said he got plenty of encouragement and support from the community outside a football setting — people bought players meals and struck up conversations off the cuff. Temarrick Hemingway, a North Myrtle Beach alumnus and current tight end for the Washington Football Team, contacted the team via FaceTime in the lead-up to the state title game.
“The culture is definitely changing into a big-time football school culture,” Duke said. “Football was pretty big down there. It’s sort of small-town USA, so high school football is the main attraction for the most part. Other than the beach.”
Duke and his father, who works remotely and so was able to uproot, moved in with a local friend during the season. Duke was able to stay in touch with his friends back at Godwin, so he wasn’t too homesick. His mother, brother and stepfather remained in Richmond.
He was initially apprehensive at the prospect of so much change amid a senior year already thrown out of whack by the pandemic. In hindsight, he said the move played out perfectly.
“Once COVID hit, everything changed, and I felt like this was the best thing for me,” Duke said.
Uncertainty surrounding whether Godwin will even play in the spring was another factor in his decision, Duke added. Richmond Public Schools recently canceled fall sports, which were set to begin practicing in February.
“I wanted a sure-fire football season for my senior year.”
Duke said he was grateful to all his coaches at North Myrtle Beach who helped him learn the team’s offensive and defensive schemes in about a month. Coach Ron Strine and the staff at Godwin, he added, were supportive throughout the process and want Duke to remain around the team this spring even though he won’t play if there is a season.
Playing a fall season and having senior tape to submit to college coaches was vital in his recruiting process, Duke said. Beforehand, coaches told him he needed to add about 30 pounds (he was around 200 his junior year) and they needed to see his senior film before they could make an evaluation and get an offer to him.
A couple of South Carolina schools, including Coastal Carolina, expressed interest, Duke said. But he maintained relationships with Virginia schools with which he’d previously been in contact.
And of course, he never lost the desire to play in Charlottesville for his “hometown” team.
“It’s the best school in Virginia, in my opinion,” Duke said. Now 6-foot-6, 235 pounds, he plans to focus on improving his route running and adding strength ahead of the move to Charlottesvlle.
“So to have that kind of education, and to be in that kind of football program with the great coaches that they have, it was just something I knew that I wanted to do the moment they offered me.”
